News: ViewTech Borescopes Exhibits Cutting-Edge Video Borescope Technology at AUTOMATE 2026 | CitizenWire

CHICAGO, Ill. /CitizenWire/ -- ViewTech Borescopes, a leading provider of remote visual inspection (RVI) equipment, announced today that it is exhibiting at AUTOMATE 2026, North America's largest automation and robotics trade show. Attendees can visit ViewTech Borescopes at Booth 3675 in McCormick Place's South Hall to explore the latest advancements in industrial video borescope technology. These innovative inspection solutions help manufacturers and maintenance professionals improve inspection accuracy, minimize downtime, increase operational efficiency, and support predictive maintenance programs.



AUTOMATE brings together manufacturers, automation professionals, system integrators, and technology leaders seeking innovative solutions to enhance productivity and operational reliability. During the event, ViewTech Borescopes will demonstrate its portfolio of VJ-3 and VJ-4 video borescopes engineered for inspections in manufacturing, aerospace, automotive, energy, and other industrial environments.



ViewTech Borescopes will showcase its flagship VJ-4 articulating video borescope, part of a comprehensive portfolio of remote visual inspection solutions. Designed for manufacturing, engineering, and NDT professionals, the VJ-4 delivers reliable performance in demanding inspection environments. Key features include:



* Advanced Articulation: Industry-leading joystick-controlled, 360° steering for precise navigation.



* High-Definition Imaging: Superior clarity and brightness for identifying micro-fractures, anomalies, and defects.



* Inspection Reporting Efficiency: Operator Driven Inspections (ODIN) borescope reporting software enables fast conversion of inspection images into clean, professional reports.



* Rugged Durability: Tungsten-braided insertion tubes built to withstand harsh industrial environments.



* Specialized Models: 3D, Ultraviolet (UV), dual and triple-camera configurations that provide comprehensive internal views without the need for additional attachments.



Read more about AUTOMATE: https://www.viewtech.com/about-us/tradeshows/automate-2026



"Manufacturers are continually looking for ways to maximize uptime, improve quality, and reduce maintenance costs," said Joel Greene, Sales Consultant at ViewTech Borescopes. "AUTOMATE provides an ideal venue to demonstrate how advanced borescope technology can help organizations make faster, more informed maintenance and quality assurance decisions when it matters the most."



ViewTech Borescopes offers a comprehensive selection of industrial video borescopes featuring advanced imaging technology, intuitive controls, and rugged designs suitable for demanding inspection environments. The company's solutions help maintenance teams and inspectors assess internal component conditions quickly and accurately, reducing the need for invasive inspections and costly shutdowns.



Attendees will have the opportunity to experience hands-on demonstrations and learn how the company's advanced imaging technology supports preventive maintenance, quality assurance, and mission-critical reliability.



TRY BEFORE YOU BUY



ViewTech offers an exclusive No-Cost, No-Obligation Demo Program. This program allows end users to conduct a hands-on evaluation of a ViewTech video borescope on their own equipment and in their own facility, ensuring the solution delivers the performance and inspection capabilities they require before any financial commitment is made.



VJ-3 AND VJ-4 VIDEO BORESCOPE



The VJ-3 and VJ-4 mechanical articulating video borescopes are nondestructive visual testing instruments used for the remote visual inspection of machinery, equipment, and components. With diameters as small as 0.85mm, the VJ-3 and VJ-4 facilitate the visual recording and photo documentation of an inspection and components in areas that are otherwise inaccessible or require significant effort and expense to access directly. The VJ-3 and VJ-4 video borescopes consist of two modules integrated into one system: an insertion tube with distally mounted camera/LEDs and the base unit with control panel, LCD monitor, power source, and all necessary circuitry.



ABOUT VIEWTECH BORESCOPES



ViewTech Borescopes, founded as RF System Lab in 2008, is North America's top seller of video borescopes. Their first product, the VJ borescope, set a new standard for portability, ergonomics, and ease-of-use, with its industry-first mechanical, joystick-controlled articulation.



Learn more: https://www.viewtech.com/



Learn More: https://www.ViewTech.com

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