News: International Collectors Tariff Soccer Ball Levels the Pitch – You, Too, Can Play Hardball! | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- Wicked West Productions, Inc. announces the launch of The International Collectors Tariff Ball, a unique soccer ball that offers disappointed World Cup fans an inexpensive and satirical way to vent their frustrations with a World Cup that is off limits to so many of its loyal supporters. The International Collectors Tariff Ball features tariff percentage numbers including 39, 15, and 145 printed in white, yellow and red on the black pentagons of the ball's classic black and white design; it also repeats the phrase, "Level the Pitch," across the white hexagons.



With world-wide uncertainty about tariffs and travel, many of the 4-5 billion international fans of the world's most popular sport have been struggling to be part of this year's World Cup festivities held in US venues in the face of insurmountable FIFA ticket prices and other costs, while costly travel and visa restrictions add to their difficulties.



The International Collectors Tariff Ball is available now on Amazon in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Brazil for those who want to express their frustration, as a gift for soccer fans and collectors or anyone with a wicked sense of humor. The video is in English in the U.S., in English and French in Canada, in Spanish and Portuguese on Amazon in Mexico and Brazil respectively.



See our U.S. landing page on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GVGKQVNQ



According to Wicked West owner Lynda West, "I was living in Italy when they won the World Cup in 2006, and I will never forget the unbelievably joyful celebration. With the financial chaos of today's tariff wars, I realized how seriously this can now impact fans of the beautiful game."



Humor aside, the International Collectors Tariff Ball is a standard size 5 soccer ball, built for everyday use on grass, artificial turf or pavement; it's got a classic 32-panel design, and its durable machine-stitched PU cover and butyl bladder ensure optimal air retention and bounce. Reinforced seams provide long-lasting use. Included in the box is a 6-inch pump and needle (located inside pump).



ABOUT WICKED WEST PRODUCTIONS, INC.



Wicked West Productions is a boutique production company with film and music video credits, including "Disorderlies" (Warner Bros), "Who's the Man" (New Line), as well as "Krush Groove," and years of arena tours beginning with the original Swatch Watch NYC Fresh Festival starring hip hop legends Run-DMC, LL Cool J, Salt 'n' Pepa, and the Fat Boys. Wicked West managed and developed the careers of the Fat Boys, Ed Lover & Doctor Dre (YO!MTV RAPS and HOT 97 Radio), DJ Skribble (MTV's DJ on Spring Breaks, TRL, The Grind, etc.), as well as Fatman Scoop and Shanda of MTV's "Man and Wife" series. In 2018, Wicked West produced the YO!MTV Raps 30th Anniversary Experience show at Brooklyn's Barclays Center.



Wicked West Productions also manages the career of on-air sports analyst, JR Jackson, (JR SportBrief Show/ CBS radio) and is the founder with him of JR SportBrief Productions and SportBrief AI Solutions.



MULTIMEDIA:



VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/nr-Ya789nQk



Learn More: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GVGKQVNQ

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2026 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.