News: Total Cal Multichannel takes home the TWICE Picks Award 2026 | CitizenWire

MILFORD, Mass. /CitizenWire/ -- We're proud that Total Cal® Multichannel was recognized by TWICE as one of the standout innovations at CES 2026, Total Sonics announced today. Total Cal Multichannel brings professional-grade multichannel room calibration to everyday audio products - making immersive, accurate sound faster, simpler, and more affordable than ever.



Total Cal changes the game by intelligently balancing frequency response and time of arrival across all channels in seconds using just a smartphone, tablet, or remote control mic while strictly preserving the developer's intended sound.



This award validates what we set out to do: close the gap between how audio products are designed to sound in the lab and how they perform in real living rooms.



Total Cal delivers dramatic real-world improvements in clarity, balance, and impact - without intimidating setup or expensive hardware.



This award is a testament to our engineering team's dedication to solving the hardest problem in consumer audio: the room itself.



Huge thanks to the TWICE editors for recognizing us.



To our partners and OEMs looking to elevate their audio performance: Let's define the future of sound together.



Discover the technology here: https://totalsonics.com/total-cal-multichannel/



Learn More: https://totalsonics.com/

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