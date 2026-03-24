News: Dark Matter Technologies integrates Snapdocs with its Empower LOS to power seamless digital closings | CitizenWire

Empower LOS clients gain an enhanced eClosing workflow that accelerates funding and improves the borrower experience

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- Dark Matter Technologies (Dark Matter®), an innovative leader in mortgage technology, today announced a new integration between its Empower® loan origination system (LOS) and Snapdocs, the mortgage industry's leading digital closing platform. Through the seamless, two-way integration, closing teams can generate orders, track transaction progress with real-time status updates and automate key closing and funding workflows, all without leaving their system of record.

Learn More: https://www.dmatter.com

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