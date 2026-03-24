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News: Dark Matter Technologies integrates Snapdocs with its Empower LOS to power seamless digital closings | CitizenWire

By on March 24, 2026 in All Stories Index, Finance, National News, Technology

Dark Matter Technologies integrates Snapdocs with its Empower LOS to power seamless digital closings

Empower LOS clients gain an enhanced eClosing workflow that accelerates funding and improves the borrower experience

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- Dark Matter Technologies (Dark Matter®), an innovative leader in mortgage technology, today announced a new integration between its Empower® loan origination system (LOS) and Snapdocs, the mortgage industry's leading digital closing platform. Through the seamless, two-way integration, closing teams can generate orders, track transaction progress with real-time status updates and automate key closing and funding workflows, all without leaving their system of record.

Learn More: https://www.dmatter.com

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