News: Hillcrest Shares Practical Tips to Help Seniors Stay Engaged and Connected During the Holiday Season | CitizenWire

LA VERNE, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- The holiday season brings warmth and celebration for many, but it can also heighten feelings of loneliness, grief, and disconnection among older adults. Hillcrest, one of Southern California's leading continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs), is encouraging seniors and their families to approach the season with intention, compassion, and community-minded connection.



"Loneliness during the holidays is real and common. Some seniors are navigating the loss of a spouse, changes in mobility, or adult children who live far away," explains Ryan Harrison, PsyD, Certified Wellness Professional and Hillcrest's Director of Resident Life and Wellness. "At Hillcrest, we encourage our residents to stay engaged and support their emotional and physical health."



As part of Hillcrest's whole-person wellness philosophy, Harrison offers a series of simple, accessible tips to help older adults nurture connection and find joy in the season.



TIPS FOR SENIORS TO STAY ENGAGED:



1. Be in community. Seek places and people that feel like home. Join a holiday meal, attend a sing-along, or simply sit with neighbors to enjoy decorations. A shared moment can be as powerful as a big gathering.



2. Stay active in ways that feel good. Winter can bring lower energy and less movement. Gentle routines like indoor walking, balance classes, chair yoga, or time in a warm pool, help support mood, strength, and confidence. Hydration still matters in colder months, even when thirst is less obvious. Regular sleep and nutrient-dense meals also protect energy and emotional steadiness.



3. Lead with gratitude and a positive mindset. Pause to notice small joys: a warm drink, a kind note, a favorite song. Instead of dwelling on what feels different or missing, embrace reminders that your presence still matters and you remain part of the world around you.



4. Choose intention over expectation. Many older adults feel pressure to recreate holidays exactly as they were decades ago. That can invite disappointment. Instead, pick one or two traditions that feel meaningful, and let the rest be flexible. Peace often comes from simplicity.



5. Explore someone else's tradition. Ask a neighbor or friend what makes the season special for them. Sharing another person's ritual can create new bonds and new memories without the burden of perfection.



6. Use technology as a bridge. Harrison encourages tech-savvy relatives to use technology to communicate with seniors. Take the time to show them photos on your phone or invite them to join a video call and enjoy the connections together.



HILLCREST'S COMMITMENT TO HOLISTIC SEASONAL WELLNESS



At Hillcrest, Harrison encourages residents to focus on wellness by caring for body, mind, spirit, environment, emotions, relationships, and pursuits. During the winter months, residents are supported by wellness and life enrichment teams through movement classes, brain-healthy, nutritious dining options, and frequent group gatherings.



"We know the older people in our lives value moments of joy, and with small, intentional steps, we can help them feel supported and surrounded by community through every season of life," said Harrison.



ABOUT HILLCREST



Hillcrest is an upscale 501(c)(3) nonprofit continuing care retirement community (CCRC) centrally located in the San Gabriel Valley, less than 30 minutes from Los Angeles, Anaheim, Pasadena, and San Bernardino and at the gateway to the Inland Empire. Located in a quiet residential neighborhood just off Foothill Boulevard in La Verne, California, Hillcrest offers independent living, assisted living, memory care, and skilled nursing with an emphasis on wellness and health. For more information, visit: https://liveathillcrest.org/.



INFOGRAPHIC: https://liveathillcrest.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/12/hc-holiday-connection-tips-scaled.png



Infographic caption: Hillcrest shares six simple holiday connection tips designed to help older adults stay engaged, supported, and emotionally connected throughout the season.



