News: ReLogic Research Launches ReLogic3D to Bring Metrology-Grade 3D Scanning Solutions to U.S. Industries | CitizenWire

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. /CitizenWire/ -- ReLogic Research today announced the launch of ReLogic3D, a new distribution and solutions company making high-precision 3D scanning technology more accessible to U.S. industries. ReLogic3D is proud to serve as the exclusive U.S. partner of SMARTTECH3D METROLOGY, a European based, industry leader known for its high-quality structured-light systems. Together, the companies are bringing metrology-grade accuracy and innovative scanning solutions to American customers for the first time at scale.



The company delivers metrology-grade accuracy through structured-light technology and robotics integration, offering cost-effective tools with the added benefit of domestic support and tailored applications.



ReLogic3D was created to meet the growing demand for advanced scanning and digital engineering tools across various industries, including aerospace, defense, manufacturing, and cultural conservation. With applications ranging from inspection and reverse engineering to digital twin development and artifact preservation, the company provides customers with a clear path to precision, efficiency, and innovation.



"Our customers face complex engineering and manufacturing challenges, and ReLogic3D was created to help solve them," said Chandler Wicks, CEO of ReLogic Research. "By combining SMARTTECH3D's proven precision hardware with relevant experience and expert support, we make advanced 3D scanning both effective and accessible."



ReLogic3D Differentiators:



* Metrology-Grade Precision - trusted accuracy for the most demanding applications



* Industrial Structured-Light Technology & Robotics - advanced, reliable, and repeatable results



* Half the Cost of Competitors - affordable access without compromising quality



* Expert Support, Small-Business Mentality - collaborative, hands-on guidance



* Custom Solutions - tailored integration for unique challenges



The company's product lineup includes the MICRON3D Green Stereo, MICRON3D Color Stereo, SMARTTECH3D ON, SMARTTECH3D QualityStation, SMARTTECH3D CobotScan, and SMARTTECH3D Robotized-powerful tools designed to solve the industry's most difficult measurement and modeling problems.



ReLogic3D will officially introduce the brand at Fabtech on September 8, 2025.



For more information, visit https://relogic3d.com/



About ReLogic Research



ReLogic Research is an 8(a) certified small business based in Huntsville, Alabama, delivering advanced engineering and manufacturing solutions for aerospace, defense, and energy customers. The company's core competencies include metrology, reverse engineering, additive manufacturing, computational modeling, missile system materials testing, and aviation technology development. With a track record of supporting the Army, Navy, Air Force, Missile Defense Agency, and leading national laboratories, ReLogic pairs hands-on experience with deep subject-matter expertise to provide affordable, timely solutions for the nation's most complex challenges.



Learn more at: https://www.relogicresearch.com/



About ReLogic3D



ReLogic3D, a subsidiary of ReLogic Research, provides advanced 3D scanning hardware, software, and integration services designed to make precision accessible. With a focus on structured-light scanning, robotics, digital twin development, and cultural heritage applications, ReLogic3D delivers expert support, custom solutions, and hardware at half the cost. The company's tagline - ReDefining 3D - captures its mission to provide innovative, practical, and affordable scanning solutions for industries that demand accuracy.



Learn More: https://www.relogicresearch.com/

