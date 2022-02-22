News: EPIC Private Client Practice Poised for Success with the Appointment of Steve Nelson as Chief Growth Officer | CitizenWire

Newly created role will drive revenue with high-net-worth clients

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants ("EPIC"), an independent insurance brokerage and consulting firm, announced today that they have appointed Steve Nelson as Chief Growth Officer of their Private Client Practice.



In this newly created role, Nelson is being elevated to continue to drive growth within the Private Client Practice of EPIC. He will provide broad direction in the high-net-worth private client space regarding national strategy, new sales development, and talent acquisition.



Nelson's background and his private client intellectual capital make him the perfect fit for this position. He brings over 30 years of personal risk management and experience advising some of the wealthiest families in the world.



"We are pleased to elevate a highly regarded private client professional like Steve Nelson into national leadership. This is another example of EPIC's commitment to build a dedicated platform for high-net-worth clients and their advisors," commented Tim Brenneman, President of EPIC Private Client Practice.



EPIC CEO Steve Denton, agreed, "We couldn't be more excited to have Steve step into this role and help take our Private Client practice to a new level."



"I am thrilled to continue the journey with the EPIC Private Client team. We have fantastic prospective client opportunities that are only going to grow exponentially. We will continue to bring aboard the brightest and best talent to meet the challenges of our meteoric growth mindset," said Steve Nelson.



About EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants



EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants, a retail insurance brokerage, has more than 2,600 team members operating from offices across the U.S., providing Property and Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs, and Private Client solutions to clients. EPIC ranks among the top 15 retail insurance brokers in the U.S.



Learn more at: https://www.epicbrokers.com/



