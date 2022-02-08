News: Mortgage Coach expands partnership with NAMMBA to grow diversity, equity and inclusion in housing finance | CitizenWire

IRVINE, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Mortgage Coach, a borrower conversion platform empowering mortgage lenders to educate borrowers with interactive presentations that model home loan performance over time, has expanded its relationship with the National Association of Minority Mortgage Bankers of America (NAMMBA). Through the partnership, Mortgage Coach and NAMMBA will develop material educating lenders on strategies that can improve homeownership affordability for borrowers. Mortgage Coach will also work collaboratively with NAMMBA to cultivate greater racial and gender diversity among mortgage industry leadership.



As part of its expanded partnership, Mortgage Coach is providing NAMMBA members who are exploring careers in the housing finance industry with access to its interactive technology platform, which illustrates the costs and benefits of home lending programs given borrowers' financial scenarios. Additionally, Mortgage Coach has pledged the use of its platform to support NAMMBA's consultative services that help lenders better communicate with and meet the housing needs of communities and has pledged to continue advocating for policies and practices that reduce the minority homeownership divide.



"As a technology platform and a corporate culture, Mortgage Coach is aligned with NAMMBA's mission of cultivating a more diverse housing finance workforce and strengthening engagement with underserved communities through improved homeownership outcomes," said NAMMBA Founder and CEO Tony Thompson, CMB. "I look forward to growing NAMMBA's impact with the partnership of Mortgage Coach."



Mortgage Coach is a long-time supporter of NAMMBA's initiatives. At NAMMBA's inaugural conference in 2018, Mortgage Coach President Joe Puthur spoke on the topics of improving access to homeownership and borrower education. Since then, both Puthur and Mortgage Coach Founder and CEO Dave Savage were designated NAMMBA Visionaries for volunteering executive mentorship and industry education to women college students and college students of color pursuing careers in housing finance.



"Mortgage Coach is passionate about helping build a diverse community of housing finance professionals and helping underserved communities build generational wealth with improved financing outcomes," said Mortgage Coach President Joe Puthur. "We are dedicated to equipping mortgage lenders with technology and education to help underserved consumers benefit from homeownership. For example, Total Cost Analysis presentations that instantly model the impact of reducing monthly mortgage payments with Fannie RefiNow or Freddie Refi Possible loans and Mortgage Coach's Spanish-language borrower education each help NAMMBA's crucial industry mission succeed."



About Mortgage Coach:



Mortgage Coach is an award-winning borrower conversion platform that gives consumers the confidence to transact with educational presentations that model loan performance over time. The company's side-by-side loan comparisons allow borrowers to make faster, more informed mortgage decisions while enabling lenders to consistently deliver an on-brand, consultative home financing experience that increases borrower conversion, repeat business and referrals. To date, more than 120 enterprise independent mortgage banks, depository banks and credit unions rely on Mortgage Coach to deliver personalized, modern service that grows revenue and customer loyalty. To learn more about Mortgage Coach, visit https://www.mortgagecoach.com or follow @MortgageCoach.



About NAMMBA:



The National Association of Minority Mortgage Bankers of America is a purpose-driven organization that is dedicated to the inclusion of minorities and women in the mortgage industry who are advocates for sustainable homeownership in local communities. To fulfill its mission, NAMMBA provides programs and initiatives to introduce minorities and women into the mortgage industry, including recruiting, advisory, networking and training for enterprises and individual professionals. For more information, visit: https://www.nammba.org/.



