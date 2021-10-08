News: 1st Annual ‘Step Up In Surprise’ Event To Offer Outreach, Social Services, Food and Music To Veterans October 9 | CitizenWire

SURPRISE, Ariz. /CitizenWire/ -- According to VetLink Foundation, military veterans who have honorably served our nation often return from deployments in need of various social services like job placement, health care, and mental health services. Some end up homeless. Sometimes they just need a friendly shoulder to lean on or to simply meet up and talk with fellow vets.



That's why veterans throughout the greater Phoenix Metro area will want to mark Saturday, October 9th on their calendars. That's the date the 1st Annual VetLink Foundation Step Up in Surprise event will be held at the TechCelerator complex on Bell Rd in Surprise.



The event, which runs from 9am-2pm, will offer veterans access to numerous social services all in one place. There will be service providers offering assistance and advice on housing and shelter referral, mental health services, DOL employment and job training assistance, veterans benefits counseling, social and community services, legal advice and services, financial literacy, personal care/hygiene kits, 3-D mammography screenings, and even clothing.



Guests will also be able to enjoy special military attractions as well as plenty of food and music. The event is free and is open to any and all military veterans and their dependents.



Step Up In Surprise, which is supported by an award from the City of Surprise Community Outreach Program, is an event put on by the VetLink Foundation, a non-profit organization which began operations in 2019. The organization aims to connect veterans and their families with free services and opportunities that they may not be aware of. VetLink partners with volunteers, businesses, organizations, local, state, and national government services to provide and develop the services needed for veterans and their families in user-friendly ways. VetLink is a recognized United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration Commemorative Partner.



A mission statement on the Foundation's website states: "Our motto is Veterans Connecting Veterans. We believe strongly in hiring veterans and their families to be a part of our team. We understand first-hand what kind of challenges veterans can face when transitioning to civilian life.



"At VetLink, veterans come first. We make every effort to provide support to service men and women. We are driven and focused on the needs of veterans and we are always looking for more ways to connect them to the services and opportunities that will make a difference in their lives."



Besides the Step Up In Surprise event, VetLink holds regular monthly outreach programs to service veterans in Arizona. Their 'Coffee for Vets' program is an opportunity for veterans to socialize, connect with the community, and share their needs for services. 'Brunch With the Boys' is a community of veterans who are primarily focused on supporting others who have transitioned from military to civilian life. 'Women Warriors' helps women veterans through the process of transitioning from military life to civilian life. The 'Wounded Warrior to Cyber Warrior' program offers veterans job training in the fast-expanding field of cyber security.



The organization's work in the community has drawn attention and praise from Arizona Senator Mark Kelly, himself a 25-year navy veteran.



"Here in Arizona we have a tradition of supporting our veterans," Senator Kelly said in a video posted on YouTube. "VetLink plays a key role in this tradition in holding events and gatherings for veterans. All of you are strengthening the community of support for Arizona veterans. I've learned that the best way to move forward is bringing people together to solve the problems we face. Organizations like VetLink inspire and inform my service."



Learn more at: https://www.vetlinkfoundation.org/step-up/

Learn More: https://www.vetlinkfoundation.org/

