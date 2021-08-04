News: Jam to Low-Down Blues with Hurricane Jerry Loos at the Westerwood Blueberries and The Blues Concert | CitizenWire

COLUMBUS, Ohio /CitizenWire/ -- The Westerwood Senior Living community is hosting a Blueberries & The Blues summer concert from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Friday, August 13, 2021, featuring local blues artist Hurricane Jerry Loos. Relax in the shade while you listen to low-down blues and celebrate the Columbus blueberry season with chilled blueberry limoncello cocktails and tasty treats created by Westerwood's Chef Marshall.



"We are thrilled to host Hurricane Jerry and showcase Chef Marshall's culinary skills," Lisa Burkhart, Executive Director said. "These events are a great way for us to showcase our beautiful community. Attendees will be able to meet residents and team members, and schedule tours of the community."



RSVP today for The Blueberries and The Blues concert by calling 614-368-1209 or visiting https://www.liveatwesterwood.org/events/. And make sure you enter to win one of four gift certificates to Fresh Thyme Market and a basket filled with all things blueberries.



Hurricane Jerry Loos started playing guitar in the late 1960's and has done session work for decades at local recording studios in Columbus Ohio. A versatile guitarist, Jerry has worked with a wide range of independent artists playing styles such as Gospel, Rock, Blues, Jazz, Country, and others. Jerry enjoys many styles of music but plays Blues/Rock material in his band "Hurricane Jerry and Stormfront"



Listen to Hurricane Jerry on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aaHC4215onQ.



Westerwood is also hosting a Resident Lifestyle Panel Brunch at 10 a.m. on August 18, 2021. Besides enjoying a delicious, complimentary brunch, the residents and dedicated team will share what makes Westerwood a remarkable place to enjoy life. They will also share updates on exciting new outdoor amenities that are being added to the 23-acre campus! RSVP today by calling 614-368-1209 or visiting https://www.liveatwesterwood.org/events/.



Westerwood, formerly Friendship Village Columbus, is a 23-acre, scenic nonprofit retirement community rooted in the northeast side of Columbus. It is minutes from downtown Westerville and Otterbein University. The active resident community loves lifelong learning, artistic pursuits, exercising, giving back and connecting with nature. Westerwood offers a top-rated, full continuum of care, including a Life Care contract.



This wooded oasis offers restaurant-quality dining cooked from scratch, wellness classes with a personal trainer, an arts studio, a woodshop and gardens in a friendly atmosphere where ageless spirits can indulge their curiosity. Westerwood is a 501(c)(3) charitable nonprofit community. It is ranked as a Choice community by the Holleran Group in recognition of an exemplary culture of resident engagement. Westerwood has Platinum SAGECare certification, it has received the Top Workplaces award from Columbus CEO six years in a row and it has received the Best of Business: Retirement Community award. Learn more at https://liveatwesterwood.org/.



