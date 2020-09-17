NEWS: MediSked Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture, and Meet Compliance Requirements

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Sep 17, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- MediSked LLC, a leading human services technology provider, announced today that the MediSked Care Coordination Suite comprised of MediSked Coordinate, MediSked Connect Exchange and MediSked Portal hosted in Amazon Web Services (AWS) has earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST®.



HITRUST CSF Certified status demonstrates that the organization's Care Coordination Suite has met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places MediSked in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST CSF helps organizations address these challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.



"The process to achieve the HITRUST certification is extensive and rigorous," said Tom Hogan, Executive Vice President. "This is the leading standard in the human services industry, where the security of our clients' information is especially critical. Teams across our organization worked hard to achieve this accomplishment. The HITRUST certification is an important independent confirmation that we go above and beyond to protect the data of the more than 100,000 individuals supported by this platform."



"HITRUST is helping organizations ensure that the highest standards of information protection requirements are met when sensitive data is accessed or stored," stated Jeremy Huval, Chief Compliance Officer, HITRUST. "MediSked can be recognized as an organization that can be counted on for keeping information safe."



About MediSked



MediSked is the leading brand in holistic solutions that improves lives, drives efficiencies, and generates innovations for human service organizations that support our community. MediSked supports three lines of business: provider agencies, care coordination / payer organizations, and government oversight. MediSked Connect, MediSked Coordinate, MediSked Connect Exchange, and MediSked Portal combine to provide innovative, person-centered technology that improves outcomes and quality while reducing costs for individuals receiving home and based community services and long-term services and supports.



Founded in 2003, MediSked currently supports clients across 17 states, from Maine to California and up to Alaska. MediSked is number 1068 on the 2020 list of Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies.



