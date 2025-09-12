News: HitPaw FotorPea Release V5.0.0 brings New AI Replace, Upgraded Face Restoration, and Smarter AI Painting | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- HitPaw today unveiled the 5.0.0 update of HitPaw FotorPea, its flagship AI photo enhancement software. The new release introduces AI Replace, a breakthrough editing feature, together with a refined face restoration model, seamless enhancement-editing integration, and an upgraded AI painting module powered by smarter text prompts.



WHAT'S NEW IN HITPAW FOTORPEA 5.0.0:



Commercial Upgrade Policy



This version introduces a new commercial upgrade policy, allowing users of older editions to pay for an upgrade and continue participating in commercial activities once they cross three major versions.



All-New AI Replace



The highlight of this release is AI Replace. Users can now edit with plain text commands - from replacing backgrounds and objects to correcting flaws, changing hairstyles, adjusting clothing, or reworking specific regions of a photo - enabling more intuitive and precise image adjustments.



Upgraded Core Features



* Image Enhancement: The newly integrated CodeFormer model further improves face restoration with natural and realistic detail.



* AI Painting: Smarter prompt suggestions, including random sets and associative prompts across mainstream models, make image generation easier, faster, and more precise.



* Workflow Optimization: Editing and enhancement are now seamlessly combined in one place. Users can enhance and edit photos without switching tools, saving time and making the whole creative process smoother and more efficient.



* Colorization: Smudge models are now aligned with workflows to ensure consistency with demo results.



* Face Selection: Adjustable thresholds for face detection offer more control and precision when enhancing or restoring portraits.



Compatibility and Pricing



HitPaw FotorPea 5.0.0 is compatible with both Windows and macOS, making it accessible for a wide range of users. A free trial version is available for download, while paid plans start from $22.39 per month.



For a full pricing guide and additional details, please visit: HitPaw FotorPea - AI Photo Enhancer



About HitPaw



HitPaw is dedicated to creating AI-driven tools for photo, video, and audio editing. With millions of users worldwide, HitPaw continues to expand its portfolio of creative solutions, empowering individuals and professionals to produce stunning digital content with ease.



To know more, you may visit: About HitPaw - All Things About HitPaw and [OFFICIAL] HitPaw: Powerful Video, Audio, and Image Solutions Provider



