News: Up to 60% Off Sale: HitPaw Back to School 2025 – Enjoy the Sensational Discounts | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- HitPaw, a leading innovator in AI-driven creative tools, is celebrating its back-to-school event with a global celebration and exclusive discounts from September 1st to September 15th, 2025. HitPaw develops powerful yet easy-to-use AI software for editing videos, enhancing images, transforming audio, and more.
This milestone event offers up to 60% off on HitPaw's most popular software, including AI video enhancers, photo upscalers, and voice changers.
Whether you're a hard-studying student, pain-staking teacher, or just exploring AI-powered creativity, HitPaw's back-to-school sale is the perfect time to upgrade your toolkit and join millions of users worldwide in celebrating five years of smart, accessible creation.
OFFERS EXCLUSIVE FOR BTS - SEPTEMBER 1ST TO 15TH ONLY
1.Best-Selling Single Products - Up to 30% OFF
|Product
|Windows Price
|Mac Price
|HitPaw VikPea
|$87.49
|$96.59
|HitPaw FotorPea
|$79.09
|$87.49
|HitPaw Univd
|$31.96
|$31.96
|HitPaw VoicePea
|$31.96
|$36.76
|HitPaw Watermark Remover
|$15.99
|$20.79
Note: All of above license is yearly
2.60% Off Bundles - Less Cost, More Worth
|5-in-1 Bundle (Perpetual License)
|Windows Price
|Mac Price
|VikPea + Univd + FotorPea + VoicePea + Watermark Remover
|$310.76
|$333.56
|5-in-1 Bundle (Yearly License)
|Windows Price
|Mac Price
|VikPea + Univd + FotorPea + VoicePea + Watermark Remover
|$135.16
|$149.96
Not interested? Check here to know more and you won't be let down: https://www.hitpaw.com/sales-promotion.html.
WHY CHOOSE HITPAW?
From elevating product videos to restoring cherished photos and having fun with AI effects, HitPaw's back-to-school activity is all about empowering creativity. Whether you're a hard-studying student, pain-staking teacher, or just someone who loves to explore digital tools, there's something for everyone in this promotion:
* HitPaw VikPea: Enhance and upscale videos for business or personal memories with powerful AI video editing features.
* HitPaw FotorPea: Revive old or blurry photos with just one click-perfect for creators and everyday users alike.
* HitPaw VoicePea: Create unique audio clips or add personality to content with fun real-time voice changes.
* HitPaw Univd: Convert and compress media easily for seamless sharing across all platforms.
* HitPaw Watermark Remover: Erase unwanted logos or text from images and videos to keep your content clean and professional.
MAKE THE BACK-TO-SCHOOL A HISTORIC ONE
Every new term, HitPaw has been making AI creativity more accessible-and we're just getting started. This event isn't just a milestone-it's an invitation to unlock your potential, explore new tools, and create with confidence.
With up to 60% off, now's the time to join millions of users worldwide in celebrating smarter creation.
Learn more and shop the sale: https://www.hitpaw.com/sales-promotion.html
ABOUT HITPAW
HitPaw develops powerful yet easy-to-use AI software for editing videos, enhancing images, transforming audio, and more. Serving millions of creators worldwide, HitPaw empowers everyone-from casual users to professionals-to express ideas visually and audibly without complexity.
To explore more creative tools, you may visit: https://www.hitpaw.com/
