TOPPER

Navigation

You are here: Home News: Up to 60% Off Sale: HitPaw Back to School 2025 – Enjoy the Sensational Discounts | CitizenWire

News: Up to 60% Off Sale: HitPaw Back to School 2025 – Enjoy the Sensational Discounts | CitizenWire

By on September 4, 2025 in All Stories Index, National News, Technology

HitPaw Back to School 2025

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- HitPaw, a leading innovator in AI-driven creative tools, is celebrating its back-to-school event with a global celebration and exclusive discounts from September 1st to September 15th, 2025. HitPaw develops powerful yet easy-to-use AI software for editing videos, enhancing images, transforming audio, and more.

This milestone event offers up to 60% off on HitPaw's most popular software, including AI video enhancers, photo upscalers, and voice changers.

Whether you're a hard-studying student, pain-staking teacher, or just exploring AI-powered creativity, HitPaw's back-to-school sale is the perfect time to upgrade your toolkit and join millions of users worldwide in celebrating five years of smart, accessible creation.

OFFERS EXCLUSIVE FOR BTS - SEPTEMBER 1ST TO 15TH ONLY

1.Best-Selling Single Products - Up to 30% OFF

ProductWindows PriceMac Price
HitPaw VikPea$87.49$96.59
HitPaw FotorPea$79.09$87.49
HitPaw Univd$31.96$31.96
HitPaw VoicePea$31.96$36.76
HitPaw Watermark Remover$15.99$20.79


Note: All of above license is yearly

2.60% Off Bundles - Less Cost, More Worth

5-in-1 Bundle (Perpetual License)Windows PriceMac Price
VikPea + Univd + FotorPea + VoicePea + Watermark Remover$310.76$333.56
5-in-1 Bundle (Yearly License)Windows PriceMac Price
VikPea + Univd + FotorPea + VoicePea + Watermark Remover$135.16$149.96


Not interested? Check here to know more and you won't be let down: https://www.hitpaw.com/sales-promotion.html.

WHY CHOOSE HITPAW?

From elevating product videos to restoring cherished photos and having fun with AI effects, HitPaw's back-to-school activity is all about empowering creativity. Whether you're a hard-studying student, pain-staking teacher, or just someone who loves to explore digital tools, there's something for everyone in this promotion:

* HitPaw VikPea: Enhance and upscale videos for business or personal memories with powerful AI video editing features.

* HitPaw FotorPea: Revive old or blurry photos with just one click-perfect for creators and everyday users alike.

* HitPaw VoicePea: Create unique audio clips or add personality to content with fun real-time voice changes.

* HitPaw Univd: Convert and compress media easily for seamless sharing across all platforms.

* HitPaw Watermark Remover: Erase unwanted logos or text from images and videos to keep your content clean and professional.

MAKE THE BACK-TO-SCHOOL A HISTORIC ONE

Every new term, HitPaw has been making AI creativity more accessible-and we're just getting started. This event isn't just a milestone-it's an invitation to unlock your potential, explore new tools, and create with confidence.

With up to 60% off, now's the time to join millions of users worldwide in celebrating smarter creation.

Learn more and shop the sale: https://www.hitpaw.com/sales-promotion.html

ABOUT HITPAW

HitPaw develops powerful yet easy-to-use AI software for editing videos, enhancing images, transforming audio, and more. Serving millions of creators worldwide, HitPaw empowers everyone-from casual users to professionals-to express ideas visually and audibly without complexity.

To explore more creative tools, you may visit: https://www.hitpaw.com/

Our Social Media:

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@hitpaw

X (Twitter): https://x.com/HitPawofficial

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hitpawofficial/

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/HitPawofficialwebsite

Learn More: https://www.hitpaw.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2025 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.

Part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA.