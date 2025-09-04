News: Up to 60% Off Sale: HitPaw Back to School 2025 – Enjoy the Sensational Discounts | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- HitPaw, a leading innovator in AI-driven creative tools, is celebrating its back-to-school event with a global celebration and exclusive discounts from September 1st to September 15th, 2025. HitPaw develops powerful yet easy-to-use AI software for editing videos, enhancing images, transforming audio, and more.



This milestone event offers up to 60% off on HitPaw's most popular software, including AI video enhancers, photo upscalers, and voice changers.



Whether you're a hard-studying student, pain-staking teacher, or just exploring AI-powered creativity, HitPaw's back-to-school sale is the perfect time to upgrade your toolkit and join millions of users worldwide in celebrating five years of smart, accessible creation.



OFFERS EXCLUSIVE FOR BTS - SEPTEMBER 1ST TO 15TH ONLY



1.Best-Selling Single Products - Up to 30% OFF





Product Windows Price Mac Price HitPaw VikPea $87.49 $96.59 HitPaw FotorPea $79.09 $87.49 HitPaw Univd $31.96 $31.96 HitPaw VoicePea $31.96 $36.76 HitPaw Watermark Remover $15.99 $20.79

5-in-1 Bundle (Perpetual License) Windows Price Mac Price VikPea + Univd + FotorPea + VoicePea + Watermark Remover $310.76 $333.56 5-in-1 Bundle (Yearly License) Windows Price Mac Price VikPea + Univd + FotorPea + VoicePea + Watermark Remover $135.16 $149.96

Note: All of above license is yearly2.60% Off Bundles - Less Cost, More WorthNot interested? Check here to know more and you won't be let down: https://www.hitpaw.com/sales-promotion.html.WHY CHOOSE HITPAW?From elevating product videos to restoring cherished photos and having fun with AI effects, HitPaw's back-to-school activity is all about empowering creativity. Whether you're a hard-studying student, pain-staking teacher, or just someone who loves to explore digital tools, there's something for everyone in this promotion:* HitPaw VikPea: Enhance and upscale videos for business or personal memories with powerful AI video editing features.* HitPaw FotorPea: Revive old or blurry photos with just one click-perfect for creators and everyday users alike.* HitPaw VoicePea: Create unique audio clips or add personality to content with fun real-time voice changes.* HitPaw Univd: Convert and compress media easily for seamless sharing across all platforms.* HitPaw Watermark Remover: Erase unwanted logos or text from images and videos to keep your content clean and professional.MAKE THE BACK-TO-SCHOOL A HISTORIC ONEEvery new term, HitPaw has been making AI creativity more accessible-and we're just getting started. This event isn't just a milestone-it's an invitation to unlock your potential, explore new tools, and create with confidence.With up to 60% off, now's the time to join millions of users worldwide in celebrating smarter creation.Learn more and shop the sale: https://www.hitpaw.com/sales-promotion.htmlABOUT HITPAWHitPaw develops powerful yet easy-to-use AI software for editing videos, enhancing images, transforming audio, and more. Serving millions of creators worldwide, HitPaw empowers everyone-from casual users to professionals-to express ideas visually and audibly without complexity.To explore more creative tools, you may visit: https://www.hitpaw.com/Our Social Media:YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@hitpawX (Twitter): https://x.com/HitPawofficialInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/hitpawofficial/Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/HitPawofficialwebsite

Learn More: https://www.hitpaw.com/

