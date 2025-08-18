News: HitPaw 5th Anniversary – Let’s Celebrate Together! Up to 60% Off Sale | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- HitPaw, a leading innovator in AI-driven creative tools, is celebrating its 5th anniversary with a global celebration and exclusive discounts from August 15 to August 31, 2025. Whether you're a content creator, a digital artist, or just exploring AI-powered creativity, HitPaw's anniversary sale is the perfect time to upgrade your toolkit and join millions of users worldwide in celebrating five years of smart, accessible creation



This milestone event offers up to 60% off on HitPaw's most popular software, including AI video enhancers, photo upscalers, and voice changers.



Offers Exclusive for Anniversary - August 15 to 31 ONLY



1.BEST-SELLING SINGLE PRODUCTS - 30% OFF





Product Windows Price Mac Price HitPaw VikPea $87.49 $96.59 HitPaw FotorPea $79.09 $87.49 HitPaw Univd $27.97 $27.97 HitPaw VoicePea $27.97 $32.17 HitPaw Watermark Remover $13.99 $18.19

5-in-1 Bundle Windows Price Mac Price VikPea + Univd + FotorPea + VoicePea + Watermark Remover $310.76 $333.56

P.S. - All of above license is yearly

2. 60% OFF BUNDLES - LESS COST, MORE WORTH

Not interested? Check here to know more and you won't be let down.

Why Choose HitPaw?

From elevating product videos to restoring cherished photos and having fun with AI effects, HitPaw's 5th Anniversary is all about empowering creativity. Whether you're a content creator, a small business owner, or just someone who loves to explore digital tools, there's something for everyone in this celebration:

* HitPaw VikPea: Enhance and upscale videos for business or personal memories with powerful AI video editing features.
* HitPaw FotorPea: Revive old or blurry photos with just one click-perfect for creators and everyday users alike.
* HitPaw VoicePea: Create unique audio clips or add personality to content with fun real-time voice changes.
* HitPaw Univd: Convert and compress media easily for seamless sharing across all platforms.
* HitPaw Watermark Remover: Erase unwanted logos or text from images and videos to keep your content clean and professional.

MAKE THE 5TH ANNIVERSARY A HISTORIC ONE

For five years, HitPaw has been making AI creativity more accessible-and we're just getting started. This anniversary isn't just a milestone-it's an invitation to unlock your potential, explore new tools, and create with confidence.

With up to 60% off, now's the time to join millions of users worldwide in celebrating smarter creation.

Learn more and shop the sale: https://www.hitpaw.com/sales-promotion.html

ABOUT HITPAW

HitPaw develops powerful yet easy-to-use AI software for editing videos, enhancing images, transforming audio, and more. Serving millions of creators worldwide, HitPaw empowers everyone-from casual users to professionals-to express ideas visually and audibly without complexity.

Learn More: https://www.hitpaw.com/

