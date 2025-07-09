News: Big Release for HitPaw FotorPea V4.7.0: New ‘Old Photo Restoration’ and ‘AI Colorize’ | CitizenWire

HitPaw FotorPea V4.7.0 Newly Launched AI Old Photo Restoration and Colorize

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- HitPaw, a leading innovator in multimedia software solutions, today announced the release of a new version of HitPaw FotorPea (originally named HitPaw Photo Enhancer)! The new version brings a new feature: AI old photo restoration and AI colorize for faded photos. Also, it supports uploading PDF document to enhance contents. This update greatly changed the methods of processing damaged and torn photos with cherished memories.



WHAT'S NEW IN HITPAW FOTORPEA V4.7.0



1. Old Photo Restoration & Colorization



HitPaw FotorPea is excited to unveil its latest update, featuring advanced Old Photo Restoration and Colorization tools. This new functionality, powered by the Flux Kontext, allows users to effortlessly restore aged, damaged photographs and bring black-and-white images to life with rich, authentic colors-preserving precious memories with ease and accuracy.



Whether you're a genealogy enthusiast digitizing your family archives, a museum curator working to revive historical records, or even social media managers wanting create eye-catching posts to attract nostalgia-driven audiences, the tool offers a powerful yet accessible solution



From personal family albums to institutional archives and classic cinema promotion, HitPaw FotorPea is reshaping the way we preserve, experience, and share the past-one restored photo and film frame at a time.



2. Scanned PDF Feature Boosts Document Clarity



HitPaw FotorPea supports uploading PDF documents for picture enhancement. The update offers a powerful PDF Enhancer designed to sharpen and improve the quality of scanned PDF documents. This enhancement ensures clearer, more readable files, streamlining workflows for both personal and professional use.



MORE AI-POWERED FEATURES IN HITPAW FOTORPEA



Smarter AI Image Generation with Flux AI: Create sharper, more realistic images from text prompts with enhanced detail, lighting, and artistic control.



AI Enhancer: Upgrade noise remover, image clarity, color, and detail with intelligent adjustments.



AI Background Remover: Remove and replace backgrounds with AI in one click.



AI Object Remover: Eliminate distractions and refine image composition.



AI Photo Editing: Smart tools for adjusting contrast, color, tone, and effects.



COMPATIBILITY AND PRICING



HitPaw FotorPea is compatible with Windows 11/10/8/7 (64-bit) and macOS 10.15 and above. Pricing starts at $22.39/Month for Windows and $25.59/Month for Mac.



To celebrate this major update, HitPaw FotorPea is offering an exclusive 20% discount on both Yearly and Lifetime subscriptions for a limited time.



For more information, visit:



Purchase HitPaw FotorPea for Windows



Purchase HitPaw FotorPea for Mac



ABOUT HITPAW



HitPaw is a trusted multimedia software brand dedicated to empowering users with innovative solutions for photo, video, and audio editing. With cutting-edge AI technology and user-friendly design, HitPaw makes creativity accessible to everyone.



Learn more at: About HitPaw - All Things About HitPaw



CONNECT WITH US



* YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@hitpaw



* Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hitpawofficial



* X (Twitter): https://x.com/HitPawofficial



* Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hitpawofficial/



* Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/HitPawofficialwebsite



RELATED LINKS:



https://www.hitpaw.com/fotorpea-photo-enhancer.html



https://www.hitpaw.com/purchase/buy-hitpaw-fotorpea.html



https://www.hitpaw.com/purchase/buy-hitpaw-fotorpea-mac.html



Learn More: https://www.hitpaw.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2025 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.