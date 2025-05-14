News: From the Streets of Redfern to the Stage: Steven Murphy’s Explosive Memoir ‘Pyjama Boy’ Returns to Shake and Inspire a New Generation | CitizenWire

BRISBANE, Queensland /CitizenWire/ -- He was the child no one wanted, the boy in crumpled pyjamas roaming the streets while the world looked away. Now, Steven Murphy's gripping memoir "Pyjama Boy" (ISBN: 978-1779626011) is back, updated, unfiltered, and more relevant than ever.



This is not just a comeback. It's a wake-up call.



Born into chaos, abandoned at just weeks old, and raised by a violent, alcoholic stepmother while his father sat behind bars, Steven became a ghost in his own childhood. Dubbed "the Pyjama Boy" by locals in Redfern, he lived through what many wouldn't survive. His story is not one of polished triumph. It's one of raw truth, brutal setbacks, and extraordinary determination.



First released nearly 20 years ago, "Pyjama Boy" is being reintroduced to a modern audience with new reflections and deeply personal updates. It's a timely reminder that trauma doesn't define you, but how you respond to it can. From neglected child to police officer and nationally sought-after speaker, Steven Murphy's life defies the odds.



"People think resilience is about strength. But for me, it was about refusing to stay invisible," says Murphy. "I didn't write this book to impress anyone. I wrote it so no child like I was ever feels alone again."



More than just a memoir, "Pyjama Boy" is a mirror for those navigating their own darkness. Gritty, unvarnished, and profoundly moving, it's a story for every person who has ever been told they weren't enough and dared to prove otherwise.



Steven now shares his journey at schools, youth centers, and events across Australia, using real photos, documents, and raw honesty to connect deeply with his audiences. His talks are not motivational fluff. They are confrontational, courageous, and unforgettable.



Learn more: https://thepyjamaboy.com/



MEDIA, EDUCATORS, AND ORGANISERS: To request an interview or invite Steven Murphy to speak at your school or event, email stevenmurphy_11@bigpond.com



BOOK DETAILS:

Title: "Pyjama Boy"

Author: Steven Murphy

Genre: Memoir / Biography / Inspirational

Paperback ISBN: 9781779626011

Hardcover ISBN: 9781779626004

Ebook ISBN: 9781779625991

Publisher: Tellwell Talent ( https://tellwell.ca )

Website: https://thepyjamaboy.com/



