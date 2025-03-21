News: HitPaw FotorPea V4.5.0 is Released: AI Face Swap and Blur Repair Model Are Coming | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- HitPaw, a leading innovator in multimedia software, is thrilled to announce the release of HitPaw FotorPea V4.5.0 (Win)-the latest version of its powerful photo enhancer. This update introduces three groundbreaking features: the AI Face Swap for realistic face replacements, the Repair Lens Blur Model, Repair Motion Blur Model, and Repair Compression Blur Model for restoring sharpness, and a Background Generator for furniture that creates professional-grade backgrounds.



What's New in HitPaw FotorPea V4.5.0?



1. BLUR REPAIR MODEL



The new Unblur Model leverages advanced AI technology to restore clarity and detail in blurry images. It includes three specialized modes to tackle different types of blurriness:



* Repair Lens Blur Model- Ideal for fixing photos affected by incorrect focus, insufficient depth of field, or hardware limitations during shooting.



* Repair Motion Blur Model- Designed to correct blurriness caused by fast-moving objects or shaky hands, effectively compensating for slow shutter speeds.



* Repair Compression Blur Model- Targets photos degraded due to downloading from webpages or transferring between apps, restoring lost details and sharpness greatly.



With these modes, HitPaw FotorPea ensures that users can recover the original clarity and detail of their images in assorted situations.



2. AI FACE SWAP



The latest version of HitPaw FotorPea introduces a brand-new AI Face Swap feature in Portrait Model, enhancing face replacement accuracy and realism. Users can seamlessly swap faces while maintaining facial structure and lighting consistency, providing a polished and lifelike result.



3. BACKGROUND GENERATOR FOR FURNITURE



The new Background Generator for Furniture, tailored for indoor product photography, allows users to create professional-looking backgrounds for furniture and other product images. This feature generates realistic and aesthetically pleasing backgrounds, making product shots more appealing for e-commerce and marketing purposes. By automating the background creation process, it saves time while enhancing the visual quality of product photos.



Other Key Features of HitPaw FotorPea



1. AI Photo Enhancer for Flawless Results

HitPaw FotorPea is crafted to elevate the quality of AI-generated art, food photography, and landscape shots. Its advanced technology sharpens fine details and enhances textures, delivering crisp, high-resolution images with a professional finish in any visual setting.



2. AI Generator for Creative Excellence

FotorPea's AI Generator empowers users to create stunning, AI-driven artworks with just a few clicks. Transform ordinary images into extraordinary visuals, perfect for artistic projects and social media content.



3. Background Remover

Easily remove unwanted backgrounds with precision using HitPaw FotorPea's Background Remover tool. This feature is ideal for creating professional product photos, promotional materials, or customized visuals.



4. AI Photo Editor

The AI Photo Editor offers advanced tools for fine-tuning images, including color correction, sharpening, and tone adjustments. Achieve professional-grade results without the steep learning curve.



5. Retouch for Object Removal

Effortlessly remove unwanted objects or elements from your images with the Retouch feature. Whether it's cleaning up distractions in photos or creating a flawless composition, this tool provides precise and effective results for both professionals and casual users.



Compatibility and Pricing



HitPaw FotorPea is compatible with Windows 11/10/8/7 (64-bit) and macOS 10.15 and above. For Windows users, the pricing starts at $21.99 USD for a monthly subscription. For Mac users, the pricing starts at $31.99 USD for a monthly subscription.



For a comprehensive pricing guide and additional details, visit: Purchase HitPaw FotorPea for Windows or Purchase HitPaw FotorPea for Mac



For more information, you may visit: https://www.hitpaw.com/fotorpea-photo-enhancer.html



About HitPaw



HitPaw's mission is to make digital creativity accessible to everyone. HitPaw provides the most innovative multimedia solutions such as video editing, voice changing, screen recording, watermark removal, image editing, photo enhancement, etc. to unleash the infinite creativity around the world.



Learn more at: https://www.hitpaw.com/



