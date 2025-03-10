News: HitPaw Kicks Off Spring Sales 2025, with Massive Discounts and Exclusive Bundles | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- HitPaw, a leading innovator in multimedia software solutions, is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated Spring Sale, running from March 6 to March 24. This year's event promises unbeatable deals, with discounts of up to 40% OFF on hot products and an incredible 50% OFF on AI-powered product bundles. The highlight of this sale is the introduction of exclusive subscription and credit bundles, offering savings of up to 35% OFF. Whether you're a content creator, designer, or tech enthusiast, our Spring Sale is designed to help you achieve more while saving big.



WHAT'S INCLUDED IN THE HITPAW SPRING SALE CAMPAIGN:



* Up to 40% OFF on AI-driven software solutions, including video, audio, and image editing tools.



* AI Bundle Deals with savings of up to 50% OFF, perfect for users looking to supercharge their workflows with cutting-edge technology.



* Subscription & Credit Combo offers up to 35% OFF, combining long-term access with rewards for loyal customers.



EVENT HIGHLIGHTS:



* Massive Discounts: Enjoy up to 40% off on best-selling tools like HitPaw VikPea, HitPaw Univd, and HitPaw FotorPea, available for a limited time only. Don't miss this exclusive opportunity to save big on industry-leading software.



* Special License and Credits Bundles: Get even more value with exclusive bundles, including HitPaw VikPea Yearly Plan & 1500 Credits combo and HitPaw FotorPea Yearly Plan & 2000 Credits - perfect for those looking to unlock all HitPaw's features long-term.



HERE IS THE LIST OF THE MAIN DISCOUNTS:



* HitPaw VikPea at $89.99/Year for Win & $97.99/Year for Mac



* HitPaw FotorPea at $67.79/Year for Win & $74.99/Year for Mac



* HitPaw Univd at $31.96/Year for Win & Mac



* HitPaw VoicePea at $31.96/Year for Win & $36.76/Year for Mac



* HitPaw VikPea Yearly Plan + 1500 Credits combo for Win on $142.99 and $155.34 for Mac



* HitPaw FotorPea Yearly Plan + 2000 Credits combo for Win on $92.94 and $100.74 for Mac



* 4-in-1 bundles: HitPaw VikPea +HitPaw FotorPea + HitPaw VoicePea + HitPaw Univd for Win on $171.44 and $186.94 for Mac



HOW TO PARTICIPATE:



For more information or to participate in the event, visit: HitPaw Spring Sales in 2025



About HitPaw:



HitPaw is a leading brand in AI-driven software solutions, offering innovative tools for video, audio, and image editing. With a focus on user-friendly design and advanced AI technology, HitPaw empowers creators worldwide to bring their ideas to life.



Get ready to spring into action with HitPaw's Spring Sale - your perfect time to upgrade your digital toolkit with AI-powered products at incredible prices!



To know more, you may visit: About HitPaw - All Things About HitPaw and [OFFICIAL] HitPaw: Powerful Video, Audio, and Image Solutions Provider



