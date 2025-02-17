News: Kiosk Association at HIMSS Healthcare Conference | CitizenWire

WESTMINSTER, Colo. /CitizenWire/ -- Kiosk Association: Come see us in booth 3165 (HIMSS site) at the Venetian for the HIMSS Healthcare conference. Say hello, make connections and setup meeting. Patient check-in, accessibility tools for UX and usability, visitor registration and even wristband printers. We have a full portfolio of pictures, contacts and more on our Kiosk Industry page as well. We have international companies.



The HIMSS link lets you connect and chat, or, you can email craigkeefner@pm.me -- I won't be there but hopefully playing golf here in Denver.



FEATURED



This month we have our feature article "Sports Betting, Bitcoin and Crypto Has its time come?" trends across Europe and the US. How to prepare for the revolution (sounds a bit dramatic, maybe), but it is a very reasonable probability. Bitcoin ATMs still have problems, for sure.



On the not-so-good news side, we cover the withdrawal from the Federal Register of Accessible Kiosks NPRM. What next? We have decided that our best response is to assist the industry in developing our common usability guidelines so that all self-service is "self-enabled." Testing with personas is a significant component.



COVERAGE



* We have a new affiliation with the RSPA, North America's largest community of VARs, software providers, vendors, and distributors in the retail, restaurant, grocery, and cannabis verticals. This expands our coverage. Jim Roddy, President of RSPA, "The RSPA is happy to work with Kiosk Industry so together we can share insights and best practices with retail technology solution providers. We see the self-service trend continuing to escalate, and kiosks will play a big role making that happen."



* There are international websites with an Asia-focused focus and a Europe-focused focus. See kioskasia.org and kioskeurope.org. For example, we are writing an article on latest first of its kind cutting-edge LED menu boards in Poland and KFC.



LATEST KIOSK INDUSTRY NEWS



* Wayfinding - Case Study Philadephia



* Cash Watch - Diebold Nixdorf - Will It Adapt Fast Enough or Pull an NCR?



* Sports Betting, Bitcoin and Crypto - Has Its Time Come?



* NMI Payments Integration



* Self-Service Trends 2025



* Accessibility ADA Disabilities ACT Status 2025



* POS or Point of Sale Solution PCI Example



* KT Group - Kiosk Manufacturer



FOR AV WE POST TO AVIXA



* Wayfinding Case Study Philadelphia Airport



* Can I Go To ISE Barcelona? Please!



* EV Charging and Healthcare Facilities



* Digital Podium - Yet Another "Kiosk"



* Peerless-AV 2024 Projects of Note



* Best Self Service Awards for 2024



Contact info@kioskindustry.org with questions or contacts. We accept no financial commission or paid advertising. It is free for companies to participate networking and insight.



About Kiosk Industry:



The source for experienced opinions, insider insights, news, and market trends. Learn from the experts.



About the Kiosk Association:



Our mission is to inform and educate.



Thanks to the companies who make this possible.



