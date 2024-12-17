News: Self Service Kiosk News for December 2024 from KMA | CitizenWire

WESTMINSTER, Colo. /CitizenWire/ -- KMA / Kiosk Manufacturers Association announces that next up is NRF in NYC! We'll be handing out the 2024 best kiosk design awards. The awards are free and open to any kiosk companies and self-service technology companies.



To set up a meeting, get a discount pass or just get more information, send an email to craigkeefner@pm.me (protonmail).



This year we are participating in the Tech Tours. Also this year we will be announcing "Best Self-Service 2024" awards. Stop by and visit. Craig will be in attendance in NYC.



Members participating include: Pyramid Computer, SKG, YourDolphin, Insight Touch, KIOSK Information Systems, Peerless-AV, KioskGroup, Dot Inc., Intel,TPGi, KioWare, Olea Kiosk, Ventus, Elo, Glory/ACRELEC, Ingenico, imageHOLDERS, POSBANK, and Storm Interface to name some.



Thoughts this month - We posted an 88 page whitepaper on self-checkout innovation. Goes thru the history with lots of photos of tech. Nice interviews with IKEA and others. Europe-centric. On Bitcoin page a very detailed 111 page whitepaper on Fintech in 2025.



* Self-Checkout Innovation - A look back over last ten years



* Retail kiosk - Improving Customer Satisfaction with Online Selection in Store



* Service Cost Kiosk - So How Much Does It Cost?



* Poppulo Digital Signage Partners with Pyramid



* Touch Screen Industrial Grade One Connect Monitors from Elo



* Podium Dais Lectern Rostrum - Interactive Mobile Tech



* ADA ABA Guidelines for Terminals in Restaurants Hotels



* Airport Kiosks TSA - Clear EvVe Pods



* DMV kiosks and IDEMIA



* How Kiosks Work - Redemption Ticketing Kiosks



Learn more: https://kioskindustry.org/news-posts/



Contact info@kioskindustry.org with questions or contacts. We accept no financial commission or paid advertising.



About Kiosk Industry



Your source for opinions, insights, news, and market trends for self-service kiosks, digital signage, POS, and more. Learn from the experts. We are "co-op" of 700+ companies.



About the Kiosk Association



Our mission is to inform and educate. Accessibility, ADA, PCI, UL are some of our focus points. Join us for informative Q&A webinars and weekly or monthly update emails (no ads).



Thanks to the companies who make this possible: https://kioskindustry.org/kiosk-manufacturer-companies/.



