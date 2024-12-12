News: HitPaw Announces Exciting Christmas Sale: Celebrate the Season with Unbeatable Discounts and Special Gifts | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- HitPaw, a leading provider of innovative multimedia editing tools, is delivering the gift of creativity with its highly anticipated Christmas & New Year Sale. From Dec. 12, 2024 to Jan. 6, 2025, customers can enjoy up to 50% off on a wide range of HitPaw's top-rated products, including video converter, photo enhancer, and AI-powered video enhancer and voice changer.



WHAT'S INCLUDED IN THE HITPAW CHRISTMAS CAMPAIGN:



EVENT HIGHLIGHTS:



Special Gifts:



Join activity to 100% win prize. You have the chance to win:



* iPhone 16 （$799



* GoPro HERO（$255）



* Netflix Premium Monthly Plan ($30)



* HitPaw Photo Object Remover - 1-Year Plan ($26.99)



* 30% OFF Discount Coupon



* 20% OFF Discount Coupon



MASSIVE DISCOUNTS:



Enjoy up to 30% off on best-selling tools like HitPaw VikPea, HitPaw Video Converter, and HitPaw FotorPea, available for a limited time only.Exclusive Christmas bundles are up to 50% off. The Buy One Get One option is perfect for those who are looking for the lowest price of HitPaw products.



HERE IS THE LIST OF THE MAIN DISCOUNTS:



* HitPaw Video Converter at $41.97/Year for Windows & Mac



* HitPaw FotorPea at $62.99/Year for Windows & $69.99/Year for Mac



* HitPaw VikPea at $83.99/Year for Windows & $76.99/Year for Mac



* HitPaw Video Object Remover down to $0



* HitPaw VoicePea at $27.97/Year for Windows & $32.17/Year for Mac



* 4-in-1 bundles: HitPaw VikPea +HitPaw FotorPea + HitPaw VoicePea +HitPaw Watermark Remover on $134.97 and $140.98 for Mac



HOW TO PARTICIPATE:



For more information or to participate in the event, visit:



https://www.hitpaw.com/sales-promotion.html



About HitPaw:



HitPaw is a versatile software brand offering a suite of tools for video conversion, photo and video enhancement, and more. It provides user-friendly solutions designed for both beginners and professionals, enabling quick edits with high-quality output. HitPaw tools support a variety of creative needs, including video enhancement, format conversion, and meme creation, etc. Its intuitive interface and consistent updates make it a popular choice for content creators and everyday users.



To know more, you may visit: https://www.hitpaw.com/about.html and https://www.hitpaw.com/



