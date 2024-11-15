News: Kiosk Manufacturer Association: Self Service News November 2024 | CitizenWire

IAAPA 2024: 1,100 exhibitors and 40,000 attendees

WESTMINSTER, Colo. /CitizenWire/ -- Come see the Kiosk Manufacturer Association (KMA) in Orlando next week for IAAPA 2024 at booth #5727. 1,100 exhibitors and 40,000 attendees. See landing page for Code. Our booth at IAAPA features a strong lineup of partners, including Pyramid kiosks (two units), RedyRef (two units), AcquireDigital, & TPGi. TPGi will be showcasing a demo from imageHOLDERS. Did we mention free passes? We have those too.



In the digital signage pavilion, you can also find 22Miles and Elotouch, further demonstrating our commitment to collaboration and innovation. Don't forget too that several members are in digital signage pavilion (22Mikes and Elo). Our next tradeshow after IAAPA is NRF in January.



We want to say thanks to new members Crane CPI, SKG Manufacturing, EasyPay, Ventus (Digi), POSBank with great POS systems and DPL WIreless for their support. Membership has grown such that we are now limiting entry. Having someone with experience to talk to is great, but there is only one of us.



Thoughts this month - tariffs in February are high probability. Chinese prices go up (60%) and so do the US prices. Not sure who wins there. We have 45 Shenzen participants and monitor (whatsapp). Also -- bitcoin has gone thru the roof thanks to election. People on the move this week include Dot Pad and Olea Kiosks.



LATEST



* WIreless Modems and Router Suppliers



* Kiosk Manufacturer - SKG



* JCPenney Kiosk - Innovative Use of Handheld M60 by Elo



* Redbox Shut Down - An Obituary



* Picking a Kiosk Manufacturer - Tips



* Security Stadium Biometrics - Fan Experience, Safer, Data Insights



* Hospitality Breach News - P2P Encryption for Payment Processing



* Airport & Airline Accessibility ADA Kiosks



* C-Store Retailers Employee Training and Self Service



* Restaurant Kitchen Employee Hygiene



* Wristband Printing Wristband Tickets



Read more: https://kioskindustry.org/news-posts/



Contact info@kioskindustry.org with questions or contacts. We accept no financial commission or paid advertising.



About Kiosk Industry



Your best source for opinions, insights, news, and market trends for self-service kiosks, digital signage, POS, and more. Learn from the experts. We are a "co-op" of over 700 companies.



About the Kiosk Association



Our mission is to inform and educate. Accessibility, ADA, PCI, UL are some of our focus points. Join us for informative Q&A webinars and weekly or monthly update emails (no ads).



Thanks to the companies who make this possible.



Related links:



https://kioskindustry.org/iaapa-kiosk-update/



https://kma.global/



https://kioskindustry.org/kiosk-manufacturer-companies/



Learn More: https://kioskindustry.org/

