News: HitPaw Kicks Off its Black Friday Deals: Up to 90% Off on Top Creative Tools for Limited Time | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- HitPaw, a leader in multimedia editing solutions, is excited to announce its Black Friday event, starting early this year on November 14th! With exclusive discounts on its powerful suite of creative tools, HitPaw invites users to take advantage of the biggest savings of the year, access premium video and photo, audio editing tools at up to 90% off. From beginners to professionals, everyone can find incredible deals on software designed to elevate content creation.



WHAT'S INCLUDED IN THE HITPAW BLACK FRIDAY CAMPAIGN:



Up to 90% OFF: Save big with discounts on select HitPaw tools, perfect for creators looking to add a haunting touch to their projects.



Down to $0 on Single Tool: Get access to our premium photo and video, audio editing software down to $0!



EVENT HIGHLIGHTS:



Massive Discounts: Enjoy up to 30% off on best-selling tools like HitPaw VikPea, HitPaw Video Converter, and HitPaw FotorPea, available for a limited time only. Don't miss this exclusive opportunity to save big on industry-leading software.



Special Bundles and Lifetime Licenses: Get even more value with exclusive Black Friday bundles, including multiple software licenses and lifetime access options - perfect for those looking to unlock all HitPaw's features long-term.



Enhance your content with AI-powered tools: Automatically improve photo and video quality for a professional look, transform voices with ghostly whispers or monster growls using our AI voice generator, and easily edit videos by cutting, trimming, merging, and adding effects, all through an intuitive interface suitable for both beginners and pros.



HERE IS THE LIST OF THE MAIN DISCOUNTS:



* HitPaw Video Converter at $27.96/Year for Win & Mac Version



* HitPaw FotorPea at $62.99/Year for Win & $69.99/Year for Mac Version



* HitPaw VikPea at $69.99/Year for Win & $76.99/Year for Mac



* HitPaw Video Object Remover + HitPaw Photo Object Remover for Win on $8.59/Year and $9.99/Year for Mac, up to 90% off



* HitPaw VoicePea down to $0 for 7-day free trial for both Win and Mac



* 5-in-1 bundles: HitPaw VikPea +HitPaw FotorPea + HitPaw VoicePea +HitPaw Watermark Remover +HitPaw Video Converter for Win on $115.95 and $128.75 for Mac



HOW TO PARTICIPATE:



For more information or to participate in the event, visit: https://www.hitpaw.com/sales-promotion.html



About HitPaw:



HitPaw is a leading multimedia solution provider specializing in photo and video, audio editing tools. With user-friendly interfaces and powerful features, HitPaw helps content creators, professionals, and casual users bring their creative ideas to life effortlessly.



Don't Miss Out - Grab Your Bundle Today and Get Ready for an amazing Black Friday!



To know more, you may visit: https://www.hitpaw.com/about.html and https://www.hitpaw.com/about.html



