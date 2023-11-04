News: Gone but Not Forgotten: Church of Scientology Hosts Day of the Dead Festival | CitizenWire

In the tradition of the Oaxacan people of the Mexican State of Michoacan, each year between October 31 and November 2 the border between the spirit world and the real world dissolves allowing the souls of the dead to awaken and return to the world of the living

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Dia de los Muertos is not a day of sorrow but of joy. The Los Angeles Oaxacan Community honored the departed at the day's annual celebration at the Church of Scientology Los Angeles. Families celebrate the lives of deceased loved ones, welcoming them back as honored guests, serenading them, dancing traditional dances, and preparing their favorite foods.



The Church of Scientology Los Angeles and the Monarca Purépecha Association hosted the celebration for the L.A. Oaxacan community. The Purépecha are indigenous people of Michoacán, Mexico. More than 2,500 observed the holiday together at the festival.



Booths lined L. Ron Hubbard Way, where artisans displayed handicrafts from jewelry to traditional clothing and the food and drink of the region. Others created flowered altars of marigolds. Called ofrendas, they contain photos and other memorabilia to welcome those who have died and honor and celebrate their lives.



Throughout the afternoon and evening, costumed men and women performed folkloric dances to traditional music in a joyous celebration of life.



The Church of Scientology Los Angeles supports the culture and traditions of the many Latin communities of the Southland with festivals and cultural events throughout the year. An Ideal Scientology Organization, the Church was dedicated by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige in 2010. The Church services Scientologists in their ascent to spiritual freedom and serves as a home for the entire community - a meeting ground of cooperative effort to uplift people of all denominations.



To learn more, visit the Church of Scientology Los Angeles at 4810 Sunset Blvd. any day of the year from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., visit the Church of Scientology Los Angeles website or watch Inside a Church of Scientology on the Scientology Network available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and streaming at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.



LEARN MORE:



https://www.scientologynews.org/press-releases/



https://www.scientology-losangeles.org



MULTIMEDIA:



https://www.scientology.tv/series/inside-scientology/inside-a-church.html



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B0xMnowNCYo



Learn More: https://www.scientology.org/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2023 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.