News: Drug-Free Heroes Gala at the Church of Scientology to Honor Those Helping Youth | CitizenWire

Celebrating Red Ribbon Week by recognizing those who are saving lives, reaching youth with the truth about drugs

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- With fentanyl responsible for one in five youth deaths in California, experimenting with drugs is like playing Russian Roulette. That's why the Church of Scientology Los Angeles promotes drug education and prevention. And it is why the Church is hosting the annual Red Ribbon Week Drug-Free Heroes Gala Saturday, October 28, from 5 to 9 p.m.



L.A. County Department of Public Health reported this month that "drug traffickers intentionally add fentanyl to their drugs to reduce costs, to enhance the effect of an existing drug, and/or to make their drugs more addictive." What's more, "an estimated 6 out of every 10 counterfeit pills with fentanyl contains a [potentially] lethal dose." What can be done to protect L.A. youth?



Drug education and prevention is vital if we are serious about saving lives says Jessica Hochman, executive director of Foundation for a Drug-Free World. "The only solution is to educate youth, so they don't start taking drugs in the first place. It's not how to safely take drugs. It is how to empower youth with confidence that they are doing the right thing in not taking drugs period."



The Gala, presented with Strike Out Against Drugs, the Los Angeles chapter of Foundation for a Drug-Free World, New Challenge Ministries and U.i.BEAM, will honor those tackling drug abuse in Los Angeles and acknowledge partnerships that are changing L.A. for the better.



The Church of Scientology is dedicated to eradicating drug abuse through education using The Truth About Drugs campaign of Foundation for a Drug-Free World. Prevention works. The UN Office on Drugs and Crime states: "Prevention strategies based on scientific evidence working with families, schools, and communities can ensure that children and youth, especially the most marginalized and poor, grow and stay healthy and safe into adulthood and old age. For every dollar spent on prevention, at least ten can be saved in future health, social and crime costs."



Drug prevention heroes who use The Truth About Drugs campaign are featured in the original TV series Voices for Humanity, produced by Scientology Media Production and airing on the Scientology Network.



One of the nonprofits co-organizing this weekend's Drug-Free Heroes Gala is Strike Out Against Drugs whose founder's downward trajectory into addiction began at age 9 when a neighbor offered him marijuana. In his episode of Voices for Humanity, David Sanchez says, "Most of the people that I grew up with are either dead or in prison." He formed his nonprofit to reach kids with the truth about drugs, because "Knowing about something that could hurt you is half the battle in being able to defeat it."



The Church of Scientology Los Angeles is an Ideal Scientology Church, serving Scientologists in their ascent to spiritual freedom and a home for the entire community-a meeting ground of cooperative effort to uplift people of all denominations. It was dedicated by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige in 2010.



For more information on the Church, its services and community outreach, visit the Church of Scientology Los Angeles website or watch Inside a Church of Scientology on the Scientology Network.



Satisfying the curiosity of people about the Scientology religion and Founder L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology Network is broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church's global media center in Los Angeles. The Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.



LEARN MORE:



https://www.scientologynews.org/press-releases/



https://www.scientology-losangeles.org



https://www.drugfreeworld.org



https://www.scientology.tv/series/inside-scientology/inside-a-church.html



https://www.scientology.tv/series/voices-for-humanity/david-sanchez.html



MULTIMEDIA:



https://www.scientology.tv/series/inside-scientology/inside-a-church.html



https://www.scientology.tv/series/voices-for-humanity/david-sanchez.html



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=95biwRmra1k



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B0xMnowNCYo



Learn More: https://www.scientology.org/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2023 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.