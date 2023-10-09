News: Call for Action Against Psychiatric Abuse on World Mental Health Day | CitizenWire

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- In observance of World Mental Health Day on October 10, Scientology Network will present a marathon television event featuring the work of the Citizens Commission on Human Rights and its partners to expose psychiatric abuse.



With one in four Americans currently taking psychiatric drugs, including over 400,000 children ages 0-5, most remain unaware of their inherent dangers. A partial list of reported side effects includes suicidal ideation, anxiety, violence, depression, psychosis, hallucinations and death. In fact, patients taking psychotropic drugs are nearly six times more likely to kill themselves.



And despite the FDA admitting to electroshock (ECT) causing cardiovascular complications, memory loss, cognitive impairment, brain damage and death, about 100,000 Americans receive ECT every year. Further, psychiatrists confess they do not know how ECT "works."



Scientology Network's World Mental Health Day marathon will be dedicated to educating the public on psychiatric abuses and corruption worldwide and is a call to action to help eradicate the crimes of the psychiatric industry.



The Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR) is a nonprofit mental health watchdog committed to help put an end to the criminal practices of the psychiatric industry around the world. To date, CCHR and its partners have helped enact more than 320 laws protecting individuals from abusive practices.



World Mental Health Day Marathon will feature:



CCHR documentaries - an ongoing investigative series taking on the powerful and well-funded psychiatric interest groups to expose the truth about the marketing of dangerous psychotropic drugs and the industry's terrifying history. The films included are:



* Therapy or Torture: The Truth about Electroshock, an exposé on the brutal psychiatric practice of electroshock



* Psychiatry: An Industry of Death, an investigation of psychiatry's dark past



* Marketing of Madness: Are We All Insane? - a look at how psychiatry concocts mental diseases for the sake of profit



* The Hidden Enemy: Inside Psychiatry's Covert Agenda, uncovering how psychiatry infiltrated the US military and its devastating effects



Voices for Humanity - the only ongoing television series dedicated to those working in the streets, schools and communities to spread the message of human rights, educate communities on the dangers of drugs and combat psychiatric abuse.



The World Mental Health Day marathon starts October 10 at 8 a.m. ET.



Learn the truth about the psychiatric industry. Visit cchr.org for more information, and see the full marathon schedule at Scientology.tv/schedule.



The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching, the Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about the Scientology religion and Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization, and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by independent filmmakers who represent a cross section of cultures and faiths but share a common purpose of uplifting communities. Scientology Network's innovative content has been recognized with more than 125 industry awards, including Tellys, Communitas and Hermes Creative Awards.



Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church's global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.



