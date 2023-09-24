News: Freedom and Help Are the Watchword on Destination: Scientology, Budapest | CitizenWire

Join Scientologists as they share their passion for the culture, history, and most of all the people of their country

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Destination: Scientology, the weekly travelogue series that takes viewers inside Scientology Churches around the world and discovers what makes each one unique, features the Church of Scientology Budapest, Monday, September 25, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on the Scientology Network.



Budapest is the seat of government and the cultural, financial and entertainment capital of Hungary. Historically, it is also the gateway to the West. It is also famous for its festivals, especially over the summer, and if you ask any Budapest denizen what country has the best food, the answer will be Hungary.



"We are really proud of being Hungarians," says Szusza, an executive of the Church. "Budapest is called the City of Freedom. The most rewarding part of my job is I see people getting better. They can enjoy life. It is not just problems. It can be really fun and there is real freedom they can achieve."



"When we opened this Church," says Atilla, "I wanted to personally contribute to extending the help Scientology can offer to the people of Hungary." He knew this was where anyone could come for "their own spiritual enhancement and a way to help their groups, friends and family."



"I always had questions I couldn't get the answer for," says Ferenc, a TV personality who discovered Scientology just as he was launching his career. He was hired to host what soon became a very popular cooking show, where he interviewed grandmothers throughout the country about their favorite recipes. Ferenc credits his applying what he learned from his Scientology courses for the success of his show. "When you can be happy and free, then you can write the story of your life."



The Church of Scientology Budapest was dedicated in July 2016 by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige.



The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching, it has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about the Scientology religion and Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization, and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by independent filmmakers who represent a cross-section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities. Scientology Network's innovative content has been recognized with more than 125 industry awards, including Tellys, Communitas and Hermes Creative Awards.



Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church's global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.



LEARN MORE:



https://en.scientology-budapest.org/



MULTIMEDIA:



VIDEO



https://www.scientology.tv/series/destination-scientology/budapest.html



https://www.youtube.com/shorts/0Cs10XUsju4



Learn More: https://www.scientology.org/

