News: Scientology Network Overdose Awareness Day Programming Provides Help, Promotes Prevention | CitizenWire

Scientology Network commemorates International Overdose Awareness Day August 31 with a marathon television event

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- In the U.S. alone, every five minutes someone dies of overdose. International Overdose Awareness Day is observed both to remember the victims of drug overdoses and to inform the world of the urgent need to adopt effective drug education campaigns.



Scientology Network's programming features powerful, informative films and anti-drug activists who work in partnership with Foundation for a Drug-Free World to provide evidence-based education programs to stem the rise of drug overdose.



Focusing on the critical importance of early education to combat drug use, Foundation for a Drug-Free World partners with schools, community organizations and government institutions, empowering people in 180 countries with information on the true dangers of drugs.



"Drugs affect everybody," says Drug-Free World Florida President Julietta Santagostina in her episode of Voices for Humanity. "It doesn't matter what class, what religion, where you live, where you come from, it affects all of us. My purpose is to reverse that, to empower others with real facts, real information about drugs so they can make an educated decision."



The marathon event is broadcast around the world in 17 languages and includes:



* Voices for Humanity, the only ongoing television series dedicated to those working in the streets, schools and communities to combat drugs and other major social ills



* PSAs to raise awareness of the dangers of drug use



* The Truth About Drugs documentary, a powerful and comprehensive look into the true dangers of drugs, from marijuana, opioids and synthetic street drugs, to the addictive pharmaceuticals marketed with slick Madison Avenue advertising campaigns



The International Overdose Awareness Day marathon airs all day August 31. Visit Scientology.tv/schedule for the full schedule.



The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching, with an introduction by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige, the Scientology Network has been viewed in 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about the Scientology religion and Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization, and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by independent filmmakers who represent a cross-section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities.



Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church's global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.



LEARN MORE:



https://www.scientology.tv/series/voices-for-humanity/



https://www.drugfreeworld.org



MULTIMEDIA:



VIDEO



https://www.scientology.tv/series/voices-for-humanity/



https://www.scientology.tv/series/voices-for-humanity/lance-dyer.html



https://www.scientology.tv/series/voices-for-humanity/julieta-santagostino.html



https://www.scientology.tv/series/voices-for-humanity/oreste-depaoli.html



Learn More: https://www.scientology.org/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2023 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.