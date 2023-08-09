News: Scientology Churches Share The Way to Happiness in the Spirit of Friendship | CitizenWire

How can a simple booklet of 21 precepts provide the key to warm and lasting friendships? On International Day of Friendship and throughout the year Scientology Churches and Missions share 'The Way to Happiness' and the secret of its effectiveness

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- There is a good reason why The Way to Happiness is in such high demand. This booklet comprising 21 common-sense principles is not only the single most-translated nonreligious book. Some 250,000 groups and individuals have embraced it and use it to help others. And friendship has everything to do with its popularity. Each year on July 30, International Day of Friendship, and throughout the year, Scientology Churches share the power of The Way to Happiness with their communities.



In the first pages, author, humanitarian and Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard describes why he wrote the book and the best way to put it to use.



"Your survival is important to me," he wrote. And he urges those receiving the book to choose someone whose actions, however remotely, may influence their survival. Give them a copy, along with additional books to pass on to others involved in their lives.



"Without too much trouble," he wrote, "using this book, you can help them survive and lead happier lives."



And isn't that what friendship is all about?



The Way to Happiness has been creating positive change for people the world over since its first publication in 1981. Voices for Humanity on the Scientology Network documents stellar examples of its success:



* María Lara gained fame in Latin America and across the globe as a successful actress and model. Today, she's using her star power to combat violence, drugs, and destitution through a powerful message of hope that's resonating through the region.



* Carmelita Haynes, president of the Help Our People Excel (H.O.P.Ex.) Foundation, uses The Way to Happiness to restore moral values and bring true happiness to her native Aruba.



* Rosalba Cordero successfully fights back against crime and moral decay in Mexico by bringing a powerful and popular message about the importance of basic moral values to schools and prisons across the country.



* Jorge Perez grew up in a culture of drugs, corruption and violence in the Philippines. Vowing to help his country secure a brighter future, his nationwide effort to spread the message of morality has reached millions and is reaping amazing results.



* Reverend Leon Kelly uses L. Ron Hubbard's common-sense guide to better living to tackle the gang problem in Denver, Colorado. Kelly introduces hard-core gang members to its teachings and transforms their lives and the community.



* Minister Tony Muhammad has built a peace movement among notorious warring gangs in South-Central Los Angeles and the success of his motorcycle rallies, known as the "Peace Rides," has inspired cities across the nation.



These and other stellar examples of the use of The Way to Happiness are featured on Voices for Humanity, a Scientology Network original series of short documentaries introducing change-makers from all faiths, cultures and nations who extend help to their communities through Scientology-sponsored humanitarian programs.



Since launching with a special episode featuring Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige, Scientology Network has been viewed in 240 countries and territories in 17 languages. Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church's global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.



LEARN MORE:



https://www.scientology.tv/series/voices-for-humanity/



https://www.thewaytohappiness.org



MULTIMEDIA:



VIDEO



https://www.scientology.tv/series/voices-for-humanity/

Learn More: https://www.scientology.org/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2023 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.