News: Hungarian Scientologists Help Make Summer Special for Families in Need | CitizenWire

In the belief that everyone is important, Scientology Volunteer Ministers marked the Hungarian holiday 'Everybody's Day' with a special celebration for underserved children and their families

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- "Everyone is special" was the message at a celebration of "Everybody's Day" this summer in Újpalota, Hungary. Volunteer Ministers from the Church of Scientology Budapest joined the Baptist Charity Service, the Red Cross, and an Újpalota family support association to make this a memorable day for children in the underserved community on the northeastern border of Budapest.



There was face painting, glitter and henna tattoos, trampolines and bouncy castles. And to add to the fun, the Volunteer Ministers brought all the fixings to prepare and serve their recipe of spaghetti Bolognese.



Active throughout the year, the Volunteer Ministers of the Church of Scientology Budapest are featured in an episode of Destination: Scientology on the Scientology Network. During the pandemic, many people lost their livelihoods, and they needed help, says one of the executives of the Church of Scientology Budapest interviewed in the episode. She describes how Volunteer Ministers collected everything from food and clothing to toys for the children. And they provided these donations to those in need.



The president of a local ethnic community council describes how the pandemic increased the vulnerability of many families. "We were surprised by the Volunteer Ministers, for their attitude and their assessment of the scene and fast reaction," he says. "Without our asking, they helped our community with full devotion."



The founder of the Tunderpakk Foundation is also interviewed, and she describes the help of the Volunteer Ministers as "constant." "With the Church of Scientology and the volunteers, they always stand with us," she says, making it possible for the charity to serve the community, especially the children and the elderly.



The Church of Scientology Volunteer Ministers program is a religious social service created in the mid-1970s by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard. It constitutes one of the world's largest independent relief forces.



A Volunteer Minister's mandate is to be "a person who helps his fellow man on a volunteer basis by restoring purpose, truth and spiritual values to the lives of others." Their creed: "A Volunteer Minister does not shut his eyes to the pain, evil and injustice of existence. Rather, he is trained to handle these things and help others achieve relief from them and new personal strength as well."



The Church of Scientology of Budapest is an Ideal Scientology Church, dedicated by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige in July 2016. The Church is configured to serve its parishioners in their ascent to spiritual freedom and to serve as a resource for the entire community.



