News: David Pomeranz Discusses the Modern Science of Mental Health at Los Angeles Concert | CitizenWire

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- At a concert at the Church of Scientology of the Valley community auditorium, legendary pop singer/songwriter Pomeranz introduced "Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health" to the Filipino community in Los Angeles, just as he did nearly 20 years ago in Manila.



Multiplatinum recording artist David Pomeranz performed at a private charity concert for Filipino-Americans at the Church of Scientology of the Valley community auditorium on Saturday, benefiting the Victory Life Foundation. The nearly two-hour set of many of his most beloved songs included "Got to Believe in Magic," "Born for You," and "King and Queen of Hearts."



From the stage, between performing his hit songs, Pomeranz shared his experience with "Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health" and how he used it to alleviate the anxiety and depression that typically come with a lifelong career in the music industry.



"I am so happy that you are here," he said. "And if you don't mind, I'm going to tell you from my heart that this book, 'Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health,' is something I've wanted to share with my L.A. Filipino friends for some time."



"The world pounds at you, right? Pound, pound, pound. Anxiety, depression everywhere - up down, up down. We are all experiencing it," he said. "'Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health' handles that."



Nearly 20 years ago, in April 2004, Pomeranz introduced Dianetics to the Philippines on a national scale with a tour that included personal appearances throughout metro Manila and Baguio, and interviews on national network television talk shows and regional radio. Dianetics became a national best-seller and a new Hubbard Dianetics Center was established in Manila, with Pomeranz performing at the grand opening.



"Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health," by author and humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard, lays out the discovery of the "reactive mind" - that part of the mind that is the source of unwanted emotions, irrational fears and psychosomatic illnesses (illnesses caused by the mind). And it provides techniques anyone can learn and use to become free of its debilitating effects.



"Because of the impact of David's 2004 Philippines tour, many people became interested in addressing their mental health issues in this new and far more effective way," says Robert Anderson, president of the Dianetics Center in Manila.



"Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health" is the best-selling book ever published on the human mind. Translated into 50 languages, including Tagalog, more than 22 million copies have been sold worldwide.



For more information on Dianetics, contact the nearest Scientology Church or Mission or visit the Dianetics website. Two films on the subject are also available on the Scientology Network: What is Dianetics? and The Dianetics of Grief.



Since its dedication in March 2017 by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige, the Church of Scientology of the Valley has become a meeting ground of cooperative effort to uplift people of all walks of life, backgrounds and denominations.



The Church of Scientology of the Valley is spotlighted in an episode of Destination Scientology and David Pomeranz is featured in the original series Meet a Scientologist on the Scientology Network, available on DIRECTV Channel 320 and streaming at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps, and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.



