News: Helping Keep Youth Safe from the Menace of Human Trafficking | CitizenWire

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- When Glory Matipile discovered a childhood friend had suddenly disappeared, it changed her life forever. An episode of Voices for Humanity on the Scientology Network documents how this human rights advocate is saving lives.



Glory Matipile saw a Facebook message that set her life on a completely different course. A childhood friend had suddenly disappeared. This led Matipile to discovering a human trafficking ring that was preying on young men, women and children. Her story is featured in an episode of Voices for Humanity that premiered on the Scientology Network in July.



South Africa's depressed job market and high youth unemployment was the perfect formula for a criminal network that promised visas and jobs in distant countries. These victims were then used as decoys by drug traffickers, were sold into sexual slavery, or became victims of organ harvesting.



Gathering information that she was able to access as a human resource officer, Matipile alerted the police who located and saved her friend. Matipile created her nonprofit, Baagi Ba South Africa - The Future of South Africa - to help potential victims avoid similar scams and raise awareness throughout the country.



She realized that what assists human traffickers in their crime is that people do not know their human rights. She partners with Youth for Human Rights, an initiative supported by the Church of Scientology, to raise awareness of human rights and protect youth from becoming victims.



Learn how Matipile and Baagi Ba South Africa have created an entire network to protect young people from being trafficked into slavery. Watch her episode of Voices for Humanity on the Scientology Network.



The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching, the Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology and Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization, and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by independent filmmakers who represent a cross-section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities.



Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church's global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.



https://www.scientology.tv/series/voices-for-humanity/glory-matipile.html



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=df-97lhZBi0



https://www.scientology.tv/series/voices-for-humanity/glory-matipile.html



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=df-97lhZBi0



Learn More: https://www.scientology.org/

