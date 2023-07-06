News: ‘Humanité, the Beloved Community’ – A Passionate Vision For Global Harmony Through Music – Airs on Documentary Showcase | CitizenWire

DOCUMENTARY SHOWCASE presents 'Humanite, the Beloved Community' premiering on July 7, 2023

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Scientology Network's DOCUMENTARY SHOWCASE - the weekly series providing a platform for independent filmmakers to air films on important social, cultural and environmental issues - presents the award-winning documentary "Humanité, the Beloved Community" on July 7, 2023.



DOCUMENTARY SHOWCASE airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Scientology Network.



"Humanité, the Beloved Community" centers on legendary jazz artist Kirk Whalum as he brings together the talents of incredible musicians from nearly a dozen countries to reflect the Beloved Community as preached by Martin Luther King Jr.



Directed by Jim Hanon, "Humanité, the Beloved Community" is woven from the words, stories and original melodies of a diverse cast of artists as they channel the ethos of civil rights in a raw and compassionate bid for global harmony. From his segregated childhood and his position as a renowned figure in the global music scene, Kirk Whalum brings profound contribution to the struggle for human rights.



ABOUT KIRK WHALUM



Born in Memphis, veteran saxophonist Kirk Whalum has drawn inspiration from the rich musical traditions of that city. He gained acclaim for his cross-pollinated sound, drawing comparisons to artists like John Coltrane and Grover Washington Jr. His musical accomplishments have brought him 12 Grammy nominations and a win for "It's What I Do" in the Best Gospel Song category.



ABOUT JIM HANON



Jim Hanon is an award-winning narrative and documentary filmmaker who has filmed on every continent but Antarctica. With an extensive background in illustration, art directing and advertising, Jim was vice president of Leo Burnett in Chicago before transitioning to a more community-driven street cinema style of filmmaking. He is the writer/director of the Crystal Heart Award-winning theatrical release "End of the Spear," as well as several international documentaries.



In an interview with Scientology Network for DOCUMENTARY SHOWCASE, Jim expounded on his venture into filmmaking:



"I never got into filmmaking because I wanted to be a filmmaker. I became a filmmaker because I saw the art form being so diverse.... I felt like it's one of the most powerful medias for shaping culture."



ABOUT DOCUMENTARY SHOWCASE



Fundamental to Scientology is a humanitarian mission that extends to some 200 nations with programs for human rights, human decency, literacy, morality, drug prevention and disaster relief. For this reason, the Scientology Network provides a platform for independent filmmakers who embrace a vision of building a better world.



DOCUMENTARY SHOWCASE debuts films weekly from award-winning independent filmmakers whose goal is to improve society by raising awareness of social, cultural and environmental issues.



For more information, visit Scientology.tv/docs.



The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching, the Scientology Network has been viewed in 240 countries and territories in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology and Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization, and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide.



Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church's global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.



