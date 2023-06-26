News: Scientology Network Anti-Drug Marathon Event Centers on Prevention Through Education | CitizenWire

The ill effects of drugs must be prevented by educating society about their true dangers

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Scientology Network commemorates the United Nations annual International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking June 26 with a full day of programming dedicated to highlighting the effectiveness of drug prevention through education.



With cocaine manufacture reaching record highs and overdose deaths due to fentanyl increasing by 279 percent in the U.S. since 2016, the message of the day is clear: the ill effects of drugs must be prevented by educating society about their true dangers.



To mark the day, Scientology Network is airing a special marathon of shows focused on raising awareness of the damaging effects of drugs and showcasing individuals and organizations taking the fight against drugs to the streets, schools and communities around the world.



Volunteers like Lance Dyer - whose 14-year-old son died when trying synthetic cannabinoids for the first time - uses Foundation for a Drug-Free World materials to educate youth throughout his home state of Alabama.



Featured on an episode of Voices for Humanity, Dyer states: "When you have an organization like the Foundation for a Drug-Free World, you're saving lives. If you save one life, that's a day well spent. And reality is, to get out there and help and educate and save as many as we can. And as long as I've got breath in my body, that's what I'm going to do."



Backed by a massive network of volunteers and over 7,000 partnerships in 180 countries across six continents, Foundation for a Drug-Free World's message has reached nearly one billion people with an acclaimed package of anti-drug educational materials.



The day's programming (beginning 9:00 a.m. ET) includes:



* Voices for Humanity, the only television series dedicated to those working in the streets, schools and communities to combat drugs and other major social ills



* Public Service Announcements to raise awareness of the dangers of drug use



* The Truth About Drugs documentary, a powerful and comprehensive look into the true dangers of drugs, from marijuana, opioids and synthetic street drugs, to the addictive pharmaceuticals marketed with slick Madison Avenue advertising campaigns.



See the full schedule at Scientology.tv/schedule.



The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching, the Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology and Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization, and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by independent filmmakers who represent a cross-section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities.



Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church's global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.



