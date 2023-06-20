News: Meet a Scientologist Finds Sweet Success with Innovative Beekeeper József Hegyi | CitizenWire

MEET A SCIENTOLOGIST premiers an episode on beekeeper and entrepreneur Jozsef Hegyi, June 20, 2023, on the Scientology Network

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Scientology Network's MEET A SCIENTOLOGIST, the weekly series spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists from around the world and all walks of life, announces an episode featuring beekeeper and entrepreneur József Hegyi, premiering on June 20, 2023.



József Hegyi turned his boyhood passion for beekeeping into a thriving business. His company, Honey Hill, harvests honey and bee byproducts from his apiaries in the Hungarian forest, creating and distributing a variety of award-winning health and beauty products across Europe. As a naturopath and author, he also helps people take advantage of the amazing benefits of nature's sweetest gift.



When József Hegyi was growing up in Polgár, Hungary, his father brought home beehives, and so began József's fascination with bees. As an adult, he was persuaded to pursue a more practical profession than beekeeping and so followed in his father's auto mechanic footsteps. But after a nearly fatal motorcycle accident, he decided to pursue his lifelong passion, building apiaries in the forests of Hungary and becoming a professional beekeeper. Before long he founded his company, Honey Hill, and started producing a variety of honeys that soon grew in popularity across Europe. His research into the medicinal properties of honey and bee products formed the foundation from which he would go on to create innovative and award-winning honey-based health and beauty products. Today, József Hegyi is recognized as a leading authority on the benefits of bee products.



The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching, the Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology and Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization, and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by independent filmmakers who represent a cross-section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities.



Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church's global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.



