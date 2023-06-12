News: Meet a Scientologist Focuses on Exotic Locales With Filmmaker Matt Brown | CitizenWire

MEET A SCIENTOLOGIST airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Scientology Network

Scientology Network's MEET A SCIENTOLOGIST, the weekly series spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists from around the world and all walks of life, announces an episode featuring filmmaker Matt Brown premiering June 13, 2023.



ABOUT MATT BROWN



Born in Yorkshire, England, Matt Brown fell in love with photography at the age of three, when he accidentally took his first photo with his father's camera. With an intense determination to pursue a career in the arts, Matt studied at the Edinburgh College of Art, delving deeper into photography and filmmaking. After college, he went into business for himself and took any and every job he could, including assignments others might turn down as "too dangerous" -such as filming an extreme ultramarathon in the Gobi Desert under treacherous conditions and chronicling the lives of soldiers in war-torn Afghanistan. In addition to his advertising work for major international brands, Matt has, to date, landed numerous major magazine covers throughout the world, been published in Vogue and The Guardian, and won a Scottish BAFTA Award.



The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching, the Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology and Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization, and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by independent filmmakers who represent a cross-section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities.



Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church's global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.



