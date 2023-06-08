News: Scientology Network Unveils New Slate of Prime Time Shows and Series | CitizenWire

Scientology Network, the fastest-growing religious television network, continues to roll out all new episodes of award-winning shows and documentaries week after week

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Launched in 2018, Scientology Network continues to raise standards in the television industry, including being the first and only network to air all content in 17 languages. To date, more than 250 inspiring programs - all produced in-house - have been viewed 24/7 on satellite, live streaming or on demand in 242 nations and territories. Scientology Network continues to expand its reach, most recently adding AT&T U-verse and DIRECTV STREAM to meet growing audience curiosity and demand in the United States.



The prime-time lineup starts with new episodes, including:



* Destination: Scientology (Mondays, 9P ET/PT)-Each week the series travels to cities where Scientology Churches are located and explores the history, culture and interesting features that make each city so unique. This season's featured cities span the globe from Auckland, New Zealand, to Atlanta, Georgia, to Johannesburg, South Africa.



* Meet a Scientologist (Tuesdays, 8P ET/PT)-The series showcases Scientologists from around the world who are making significant contributions in their chosen fields. New episodes feature a husband-and-wife team of Italian artisan chocolatiers, a high-performance driving instructor, and the founder of the nonprofit foundation Carry the Future which provides thousands of refugee families with critical baby care products.



* Voices for Humanity (Wednesdays, 8P ET/PT)-The mini-documentary series that presents heroic change-makers from a variety of faiths, cultures and nations who work in partnership with Church of Scientology-sponsored humanitarian programs to uplift their communities. New episodes cover current events, controversial issues and important topics: from battling human trafficking and psychiatric abuse to promoting moral values and uplifting communities.



* I am a Scientologist (Thursdays, 8:30P ET/PT)-From musicians and mechanics to artists and entrepreneurs around the world, everyday people from all walks of life discuss how they apply the powerful tools of Scientology to improve their daily lives.



* Documentary Showcase (Fridays, 8P ET/PT)-The best in independent documentaries with a focus on raising awareness of important social, cultural and environmental issues. This season's films address a broad range of topics, including fighting discrimination on the basketball court (Life Without Basketball), testing the limits of human endurance at sea (Losing Sight of Shore), and understanding how comic book culture inspires people to imagine - and create-a more just world (Geek, and You Shall Find).



Scientology Network's new season launched with a two-hour special that featured the premiere episodes of Destination: Scientology, Meet a Scientologist, Voices for Humanity and I am a Scientologist.



The new episodes will air alongside films, series and other programs now on Scientology Network, including:



* Inside Scientology



* L. Ron Hubbard: in His Own Voice



* Principles of Scientology



* L. Ron Hubbard Library Presents



* Signature Performances



* Dianetics: An Introduction



* Scientology: The Fundamentals of Thought



* Scientology: Tools for Life



* The Problems of Work: Scientology Applied to the Workaday World



* The Way to Happiness



* The Way to Happiness: Common Sense for Life



* The Truth About Drugs



* They Said, They Lied



* The Story of Human Rights



* 30 Rights Brought to Life



* Citizens Commission on Human Rights documentaries



To watch any program on demand, visit Scientology.tv.



The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching, the Scientology Network has been viewed in 242 countries and territories in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology and Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by independent filmmakers who represent a cross-section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities.



Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church's global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.



CONTACT:



Media Relations



info@scnmedia.net



LEARN MORE:



https://www.scientology.tv



MULTIMEDIA:



VIDEO https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x983bqHKcrw



Learn More: https://www.scientology.org/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2023 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.