News: Church of Scientology ‘We Are Giants’ Ad Boosts Honors Tally at Telly Awards | CitizenWire

'We Are Giants' has now won 11 awards in total, including four Platinum AVA Digital Awards and two Platinum Hermes Creative Awards

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- The Church of Scientology "We Are Giants" ad continues to increase its tally of awards by winning five more, including one Gold, at the 44th annual Telly Awards, one of television's most prestigious international competitions for creative excellence.



The Church's message to the world, "We Are Giants," premiered during the 2022 Super Bowl. The tenth successive Scientology ad to premiere at the game, it makes the declaration, "You are a giant tied down with string, and at any moment you can rise" and concludes with the statement, "The only question is how?" The ad won Gold in the category of Regional Television | General - Not-for-Profit.



Watch all the previous years' Super Bowl ads on YouTube.com/Scientology.



The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching, the Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology and Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization, and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by independent filmmakers who represent a cross-section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities.



Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church's global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.



