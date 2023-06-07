News: Voices for Humanity Fights Psychiatric Abuse in Hungary With János Dobos and Klára Hídvégi | CitizenWire

VOICES FOR HUMANITY airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Scientology Network

BUDAPEST, Hungary /CitizenWire/ -- Scientology Network's VOICES FOR HUMANITY - the weekly series presenting heroic change makers from a variety of faiths, cultures and nations working to uplift their communities - announces a new episode featuring the work of activists fighting psychiatric abuse János Dobos and Klára Hídvégi, premiering June 7, 2023.



Every year, ten to fifteen thousand Hungarians, including children, are involuntarily committed into psychiatric institutions where many experience horrific forms of torture - from being locked into caged beds to being forced to undergo electroshock therapy. János Dobos and Klára Hídvégi are successfully fighting the corruption of the psychiatric industry in Hungary, and their work is bringing hope and justice to the nation.



About János Dobos:



As a child growing up in his native Budapest, Hungary, János Dobos witnessed bullying and injustice, leading him to forge a lifelong commitment to standing up and fighting for the rights of others. As an adult, János became aware of the massive numbers of psychiatric abuse victims in his country. He decided to join forces with Citizens Commission on Human Rights to raise awareness of the problem, offer legal assistance to psychiatry's victims and fight the industry in the courts and legislature. His work has directly resulted in criminal convictions of psychiatrists and the closure of the country's oldest psychiatric institution.



János Dobos is the president of Citizens Commission on Human Rights for Hungary.



About Klára Hídvégi:



Klára Hídvégi saw the traumatic effects of the psychiatric industry's practices firsthand when she witnessed her mother repeatedly try to commit suicide after being prescribed psychiatric drugs. This fueled Klára's mission to combat psychiatric abuse and led her to join Citizens Commission on Human Rights. Together, Klára and János have built a powerful movement in Hungary to expose and eradicate the horrific abuses of the psychiatric industry preying upon defenseless victims.



Klára Hídvégi currently serves as the production director of the Citizens Commission on Human Rights for Hungary.



The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching, the Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology and Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization, and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by independent filmmakers who represent a cross-section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities.



Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church's global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.



LEARN MORE:



https://www.scientology.tv/series/voices-for-humanity/janos-dobos-klara-hidvegi.html



MULTIMEDIA:



VIDEO https://www.scientology.tv/series/voices-for-humanity/janos-dobos-klara-hidvegi.html



Learn More: https://www.scientology.org/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2023 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.