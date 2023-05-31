News: Meet a Scientologist: Steven Margo Evokes the Magic of the ‘Lucky’ Chimney Sweep on the Scientology Network | CitizenWire

MEET A SCIENTOLOGIST airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Scientology Network

SAN DIEGO, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Scientology Network's MEET A SCIENTOLOGIST - the weekly series spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists from around the world and all walks of life - announces an episode featuring master chimney sweep Steven Margo.



Steven Margo is a master chimney sweep working on the rooftops of San Diego, California. As is tradition in his home country, Great Britain, Margo and his crew don top hats and tails as they work to prevent houses from the threat of going up in flames.



ABOUT STEVEN MARGO



Steven Margo was only 6 years old when his family moved from the United Kingdom to the United States, but he never outgrew the appeal of British culture.



Embracing all things quintessentially British, Steven started a band that covered Beatles and Rolling Stones songs in the 1960s, bonded with the James Bond series, and finally tried his hand as a fabled chimney sweep. It was the latter that brought him lasting success as Steven, joined by his family, built his company in San Diego, California.



His crew look like they've just stepped off the set of Mary Poppins, evoking all the magic of the "lucky" chimney sweeps.



With over 25,000 houses going up in flames in the U.S. every year due to chimney fires, his mission is to educate people on the dangers of unmaintained chimneys to save homes and lives. To date, Steven Margo and his company have cleaned and maintained over 40,000 chimneys.



The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching, the Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology and Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization, and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by independent filmmakers who represent a cross-section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities.



Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church's global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.



