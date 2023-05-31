News: Anti-Drug Activist Roars Across Italy on Voices for Humanity | CitizenWire

VOICES FOR HUMANITY airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Scientology Network

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Scientology Network's VOICES FOR HUMANITY - the weekly series presenting heroic change makers from a variety of faiths, cultures and nations, working to uplift their communities - announces a new episode featuring the work of Italian anti-drug activist Oreste Depaoli on May 31, 2023.



Behind the staggering numbers of overdose deaths and drug-related violent crimes in Italy is a lack of drug education. Oreste Depaoli unites community members and elected officials, revving up a nationwide motorcycle tour up and down the Italian boot to bring lifesaving drug education throughout the country.



ABOUT ORESTE DEPAOLI



Growing up in a farmhouse in Bergamo, Italy, Oreste Depaoli moved to the city at 11 years of age. By 12, he was introduced to marijuana. During his teenage years he became addicted to harder drugs, leading to an overdose at 19. Realizing he had narrowly escaped death, Oreste quit drugs immediately. He wanted to prevent others from going down the same path, so he became involved with the Drug-Free World campaign, educating people on the dangers of drugs. In the beginning, Oreste was threatened by drug dealers. But despite the danger, he united members of the community to spread the anti-drug message and successfully shut down their drug operation. A lifelong motorcycle enthusiast, he combined his passion for riding with his drug education calling, creating "Let's Ride for a Drug-Free Italy." The popular annual event attracts over 100 bikers for a 1,500-mile ride around Italy to distribute Drug-Free World educational materials at every stop.



Oreste Depaoli is currently the Executive Director of Drug-Free World Italy.



The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching, the Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology and Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization, and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by independent filmmakers who represent a cross-section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities.



Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church's global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.



