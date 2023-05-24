News: Voices For Humanity Brings Life-Changing Solutions to South Africa With Reverend Shadrack Lekoana | CitizenWire

VOICES FOR HUMANITY airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Scientology Network

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa /CitizenWire/ -- Scientology Network's VOICES FOR HUMANITY--the weekly series presenting heroic change-makers from a variety of faiths, cultures and nations, working to uplift their communities--announces a new episode featuring Reverend Shadrack Lekoana on May 24, 2023.



In South Africa, the church is a trusted place, a place people go for answers to the problems they face in life. But in a country where 55 percent of the population lives in poverty, where unemployment and crime are rampant, church leaders had no real answers to offer their parishioners. Finding practical solutions in The Scientology Handbook, Reverend Shadrack Lekoana is at the forefront of a movement uplifting the lives of millions across South Africa.



ABOUT REVEREND SHADRACK LEKOANA



Known by his friends as "Pastor" before he was even a teen, Reverend Shadrack Lekoana followed in his father's footsteps, leading a life of service in the church. Despite growing up impoverished, he was the first in his family to go to college, where he earned his theology degree. Years of face-to-face counseling with parishioners led to the realization that he lacked practical solutions to truly help them with their problems. But that changed once he was introduced to The Scientology Handbook. Recognizing the value of the tools contained within the handbook in addressing many of society's ills, he partnered with the Church of Scientology to share the technology with leaders and pastors from all denominations in what have come to be known as "Empowerment Seminars." To date, more than 3,200 members of the clergy have attended, providing them with the practical solutions to turn their churches into "beacons of hope" in the creation of a better world.



Reverend Shadrack Lekoana is a minister of the Uniting Reformed Church in Secunda, Mpumalanga.



The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching, the Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology and Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization, and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by independent filmmakers who represent a cross-section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities.



Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church's global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.



LEARN MORE:



https://www.scientology.tv/series/voices-for-humanity/rev-shadrack-lekoana.html



MULTIMEDIA:



VIDEO https://www.scientology.tv/series/voices-for-humanity/clips/rev-shadrack-lekoana-trailer.html



Learn More: https://www.scientology.org/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2023 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.