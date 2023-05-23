News: Meet a Scientologist Carries the Future with Cristal Logothetis | CitizenWire

MEET A SCIENTOLOGIST airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Scientology Network

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Scientology Network's MEET A SCIENTOLOGIST--the weekly series spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists from around the world and all walks of life--announces an episode featuring humanitarian Cristal Logothetis on May 23, 2023.



Cristal Logothetis started the nonprofit organization Carry the Future to send baby carriers to Syrian refugees after seeing news reports of the harrowing journeys that families fleeing with babies faced. What started as her simple act of kindness has grown into a movement of thousands joining in to help save the lives of children.



ABOUT CRISTAL LOGOTHETIS



Born in Madrid, Spain, Cristal Logothetis moved to the United States at only eight years old and remained keenly aware of the hardships she endured emigrating and trying to assimilate into a foreign culture.



One day while scrolling through her newsfeed, she saw the image of a three-year-old Syrian boy who drowned off the coast of a Greek island as his family was fleeing the violence in their homeland. The experience left an indelible impression upon her and ignited a sense of "radical compassion." Wanting to assist the refugee families in any way she could, she decided to collect 100 baby carriers through a crowdfunding website. Within days, she hadn't merely surpassed her goal, she filled storage lockers with over 900 carriers--which she then personally helped distribute to refugee families.



Today, Cristal's nonprofit, Carry the Future, counts over 50 volunteer staff members with 6,000 global volunteers and has distributed more than 30,000 carriers in refugee crisis zones around the world.



