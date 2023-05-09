News: Celebrate ‘Dianetics’ Because This is a Book That Can Change Your Life | CitizenWire

May 9 is the anniversary of 'Dianetics,' the most widely read and influential book ever written about the human mind

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- May 9, 1950, was the day L. Ron Hubbard's "Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health" burst onto the scene. Its meteoric ascent to the top of international bestseller lists was fueled by its results. The date of its publication is celebrated by Scientology Churches, Missions and groups throughout the world and by countless more who have simply picked up and read the book and have found hope and relief through its use.



Available in 50 languages "Dianetics" reveals the source of nightmares, unreasonable fears, upsets, insecurities, psychosomatic illnesses, stress, anxiety and depression, and contains a technology anyone can use right at home to address these. And the need for effectively overcoming these issues is indisputable.



The World Health Organization points out that more than 1 in 100 deaths internationally are suicides. Depression and anxiety increased more than 25 percent in the first year of the pandemic.



With over 22 million copies in print, "Dianetics" is the most widely read and influential book ever written about the human mind.



The book reveals:



* Why people give up on their dreams



* Why people hurt the ones they love



* Why some are prone to illness



* The real cause of depression



* The anatomy and cure for stress



* How to conquer fears



* How to improve your mental health



* How to reach your full potential



But the value of any subject lies in its results:



"After my father died, I was devastated and at 20 years old I basically lost the will to live," says one person who read and used 'Dianetics.' "Then 10 years after suffering the pain of my loss I met someone who listened to how upset I was and took me to the Dianetics Foundation." She describes the result of the Dianetics session she received. "The pain got less and less until it was gone. I was so relieved, and I felt some life coming back to me for the first time in 10 years. It's been 36 years now and I continue to have a very good life."



"I was feeling very depressed," says Luis. "I had problems at work. I couldn't get those problems out of my head. I couldn't handle it anymore. I started reading 'Dianetics.'" On using it he says, "I remember one of the sessions very vividly. And what I went through that session totally changed my life. I was in control of my mind. I could handle my problems, my work.... I'm no longer afraid."



Another man describes life before using "Dianetics." "I couldn't sleep. I couldn't do anything by myself. I felt tired all the time. I would fall apart." A friend introduced him to "Dianetics." He had a session and these feelings started gradually disappearing. "And this wave of relief I've never felt before. And that one session literally got rid of the thing that was preventing me from being happy in life."



Publishers Weekly has described "Dianetics" as "perhaps the bestselling non-Christian book of all time in the West" and awarded it the prestigious Century Award for appearing more than 100 weeks on its bestseller list.



"Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health" is available in most bookstores. The Dianetics Seminar, released in 2009 by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige, is an easy way to begin the adventure. The Dianetics Seminar is available in Scientology Churches, Missions and groups everywhere. To learn more, watch "What is Dianetics?" by L. Ron Hubbard on the Scientology Network.



"You are beginning an adventure," wrote L. Ron Hubbard in the opening pages of the book. "Treat it as an adventure. And may you never be the same again."



