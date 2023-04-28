News: Scientology Media Productions Earns Its Platinum Wings At Hermes Creative Awards | CitizenWire

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Scientology Media Productions was just honored with four Hermes Creative Awards, the international competition recognizing creative excellence in marketing and communications content. With the four wins, including two Platinum Awards for the Church of Scientology 2022 Super Bowl ad, Scientology Media Productions has now won a total of 130 industry awards.



The Church's message to the world, "We Are Giants," premiered at the 2022 Super Bowl. The tenth successive Scientology ad to premiere at the game makes the declaration, "You are a giant tied down with string, and at any moment you can rise," and concludes with the statement, "The only question is, how?"



The ad has been viewed over 15 million times on YouTube and scored big with two platinum wins in the following Electronic Media/Social Media/Interactive Media category:



* Video - TV ad



* Video Creativity - Videography



The community service ad "Our Help Is Yours," with its tagline of "We're here to better the world," won a Gold Award for Web Creativity-Use of Multi-Media. The ad conveys the Scientology religion's local and global presence and its absolute commitment to providing help wherever and to whomever needed.



The interactive website "Our Help Is Yours," showing how the Church of Scientology works with communities internationally to better the world, won a Gold Award for Web Element-Microsite.



Scientology Media Productions is a state-of-the-art multimedia communications center in Hollywood and the home of Scientology Network. See more award-winning content at https://www.scientology.tv/.



About the Scientology Network:



The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching, the Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization, and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by independent filmmakers who represent a cross-section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities.



Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church's global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.



