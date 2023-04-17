News: Kiosk Industry Self-Service News for April 2023 | CitizenWire

​DENVER, Colo. /CitizenWire/ -- A couple of deadlines approaching and very nice conversational AI for shopping / delivery / pickup, says the Kiosk Association (KMA).



* SMBs invited to NRF Small Business Fly-In in D.C. July 11-12. Topic is swipe fee reform & credit card competition. They will pay expenses. Credit card transactions are at all time high and up over 25% in last year. Link https://kioskindustry.org/advocate-for-swipe-fee-reform-national-retail-federation/



* ANSI is looking for comments (by May 1st) on Draft Roadmap of standards and codes for Electric Vehicles. Link https://kioskindustry.org/ansi-draft-roadmap-of-standards-and-codes-for-electric-vehicles-at-scale-released-for-comment/



* Bitcoin ATMs are about to be regulated in California with SB401. Transaction limits & surcharge fees. Next submittal of letters is in May with another call-in. Link https://kioskindustry.org/bitcoin-atm-kiosk-cryptocurrency-sb401-california-bill/



* Special note - we got a private demo of just launched conversational AI. +70 days in supermarket and big surprising impact on InstaCart complications. The AI is purely voice, on your mobile, and no avatar. Link https://retailsystems.org/conversational-ai-voice/. There is a standard video but also a private super-demo. Email if interested.



Featured this month - National Restaurant Association tradeshow in Chicago is a month away. Visit our NRA portal in the meantime for a preview. We have a limited number of free passes (also for InfoComm). Meanwhile here are som other members to visit at NRA.



* Elo Touch Solutions multiple self service order



* LG Electronics - Will Show CLOi robotic server



* Star Micronics America Point of sale



* Vispero Accessibility ala McDonald's



* Samsung in GRUBBRR



News 4/13/2023:



* HIMSS Healthcare Accessibility on Display in Booth 7431



* Kiosks Look Good If Properly Tweaked For Visually-Impaired from RNIB



* VISA Swipe Fees up 180% in last decade - Advocate for Reform



* New Vision Screening Kiosks being deployed in >10,000 pharmacies



* Sports Betting Kiosk & Gaming News - SuzoHapp Shortlisted



* Customer Engagement Strategy Works for Employees Too



* VCOM - Down History Lane and Convenience Stores & Mega Project in 2001



* ANSI Draft Roadmap Released for Comment



* Smart City Kiosk News - New Peerless-AV double-sided Outdoor



* Farmers Fridge Robotic Food Vending - Much Like Cannabis Machine



* Kiosks - What are they (and what they are not)



* Amazon Self Checkout & DropOff - Whole Foods



* Kiosk Receipt Printers FAQ - Native or Cloud?



* Kiosk ROI - A Look at RTN Framework



