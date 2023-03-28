News: Growth Partners Arizona Expands Small Business and Nonprofit Loans to More Statewide Communities and Organizations | CitizenWire

CDFI creates inclusive economy and job growth for Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. /CitizenWire/ -- Expanding to serve more businesses and communities across Arizona, Growth Partners Arizona (GPAz) is in growth mode: Thinkzilla Consulting Group Announced today The organization recently hired a new Executive Director to lead the expansion of lending programs for nonprofits and small businesses in Arizona. As a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI), GPAz is dedicated to building a more inclusive economy through partnerships and collaboration.



With its focus on closing the racial wealth gap and delivering resources to underserved communities, Growth Partners Arizona is positioned to become a key capital provider in the state. Arizona has over 600K small businesses and only 14 local financial institutions. When compared to states with similar statistics, there is an unfavorable difference and in some cases the difference is a double-digit gap. GPAz's role will be critical in working collaboratively with local financial institutions to address capital needs and help to create sustainable pathways into the financial system for small businesses.



"I am excited about our growth and look forward to building strong partnerships across the state," said Growth Partners Arizona CEO Andre Whittington. "Our focus is simple: work collaboratively, build together and maintain an unwavering commitment to economic justice. We believe small businesses are our economy's heartbeat and nonprofits are our communities' lifeline."



Small businesses and nonprofits across Arizona can now access loans from $1,000 and up to $100,000 with interest rates as low as 0 percent through their KIVA Tucson Hub crowdfunding platform. Organizations including National Bank of Arizona, the International School of Tucson, Dillinger Brewing Company and the YWCA, among others, have lauded Growth Partners Arizona for providing education, a fast process, responsive support and excellent financial advice.



"As part of our growth strategy we wanted to partner with a team that could bring our brand to life" Whittington added. "We got lucky when we found the team at Thinkzilla who helped to transform our brand and capture the true essence of who we are at our core. Our strategic priorities over the next 18-24 months will be to grow intentionally, expand our lending products, and amplify our impact."



About Growth Partners Arizona:



With a mission to provide accessible, fair and responsible loans and support to Arizona nonprofits and economically underserved small businesses outside the economic mainstream, Growth Partners Arizona aims to achieve economic justice through forward-thinking, collaborative and inclusive approaches to capital access in Arizona. For more information visit https://growthpartnersaz-org.scdesdev.one/



Learn More: https://thinkzillaconsulting.com/

