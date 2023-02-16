News: The Church of Scientology of Silicon Valley Celebrates 5 Years in its New Home | CitizenWire

See what's unique about this stunning new Church in the high-tech capital of the world

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- On February 18, 2018, thousands of Scientologists gathered for the opening of the Church of Scientology of Silicon Valley in Mountain View, California, where the language of the future is written in ones and zeros.



Every year, Silicon Valley draws new visionaries, creatives, and young dreamers who envision the radical future of our digital landscape. They flock from around the world to pursue the goal of becoming the next titan of tech, much like Steve Jobs or Mark Zuckerberg. And located in the heart of Silicon Valley, just five minutes from the city center of Mountain View, the Church of Scientology is there to help them fulfill their goals.



In dedicating this new Church, Scientology ecclesiastical leader welcomed the community, saying, "Our doors are always open and our help is unconditionally yours."



The Church invites everyone to satisfy their curiosity about Scientology, beginning with a tour of their Public Information Center at 1080 Linda Vista Ave, Mountain View. Or take a free personality test to learn more about their strengths and weaknesses and what they can do to improve or overcome them.



And all are welcome to take a look inside this Scientology Church by watching Destination: Silicon Valley on the Scientology Network.



This episode takes viewers to the local hot spots, where legends are made, futures are defined and constant innovation is underway. See where Tesla and PayPal got their start. Visit the headquarters of Apple and Google. And meet the people whose purpose is to support this growing community of future-forward visionaries, bringing spiritual evolution to the digital revolution.



The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching, it has been viewed in 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages.



Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church's global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.



The Scientology religion was founded by author and philosopher L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed in Los Angeles in 1954 and the religion has expanded to more than 11,000 Churches, Missions and affiliated groups, with millions of members in 167 countries.



LEARN MORE:



https://www.scientologynews.org/press-releases/



https://www.scientology.tv/series/destination-scientology/silicon-valley.html



https://www.scientology-siliconvalley.org/



MULTIMEDIA:



VIDEO: https://youtu.be/Fk5YihFzumM



Learn More: https://www.scientology.org/

