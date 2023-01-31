News: Join the Church of Scientology of Melbourne for the 12th Anniversary of Its New Home | CitizenWire

Meet the men and women of the Church of Scientology Melbourne: find out what makes this multifaith and multicultural city unique and how it's a perfect fit for the world's youngest major religion

MELBOURNE, Australia /CitizenWire/ -- For the anniversary of the dedication of the new Church of Scientology Melbourne by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige in 2011, all are invited to learn more about the Church, its staff, and the unique character of one of the world's premiere cities by watching Destination: Scientology--Melbourne on the Scientology Network.



The episode shows the appeal of this vibrant new religion to the multifaith and multicultural state of Victoria, where 30 percent of the population was born overseas and 34 percent grow up speaking a language at home other than English.



Despite this diversity, one thing everyone has in common is their love of sport. This includes everything from tennis and cricket to car racing and surfing. But it's especially true of Aussie Rules Football, which is not merely a national pastime, it is almost a religion in its own right.



And that makes the location of the Melbourne Scientology Church "hallowed ground," as it was on this very site in the 1870s that the Essendon Football Club played its first Aussie Rules football game. Realizing how much this building meant to the community, the Church faithfully restored the property.



The documentary takes viewers into the Church to meet men and women who work there. They appreciate the way Melbourne brings people together from diverse backgrounds.



"We're all different," says Alyssa, one of the staff members at the Church. "But we all get along as a community."



"I work at the Church of Scientology," says Errol, "because we have, in a place like Melbourne, this opportunity to make a difference--to actually cause some change, some social change that is going to make this place even better.



"Melbourne is a city that looks out for each other. It's a city that is close despite having an enormous population, so if you get something going in a place like Melbourne, it takes off. It gets going.... I know if you're making a difference in a place like Melbourne, you're changing more than just one city."



Destination: Scientology is an original series airing on the Scientology Network at DIRECTV channel 320 and streaming at www.Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms. Episodes take viewers inside Scientology Churches across the globe, where they discover what makes each Church unique, the diversity of Scientology Churches, and the cooperation that weaves each into the local community fabric.



https://www.scientologynews.org/press-releases/



https://www.scientology.tv/series/destination-scientology/melbourne.html



VIDEO: https://youtu.be/TFm5UpHyVNA



Learn More: https://www.scientology.org/

