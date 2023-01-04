News: Scientology Tools for Life Empower Leaders to Help Better Life for All | CitizenWire

Scientology Volunteer Ministers provide South African leaders with skills to help others and create a brighter future

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa /CitizenWire/ -- Hundreds of committed changemakers see this new year as a turning point for South Africa. Empowered through community and economic development workshops at Castle Kyalami, Scientology headquarters in the country, they know that as they return to their communities and implement what they have learned, the impact will continue to swell, as those they empower reach out to others with the Scientology Tools for Life.



A district manager of an educational support nonprofit believes everyone should study the Scientology Tools for Life courses. "They have taken my skillset to a whole new level," he says, "and I can't wait to impart this knowledge."



A department head of a secondary school says, "the knowledge from the Tools for Life courses really improved my communication skills and I am now comfortable in interacting with other people in my environment, especially talking to fellow educators and learners." In addition to the knowledge he gained, he felt "a unique sense of togetherness, a feeling of belonging to a wonderful group of profound people." This is echoed by an education specialist, who says "every new thing I learned from the Scientology Volunteer Ministers motivated me to bring change into my community."



"Because I am shy, I just feel they gave me that urge to want to do more," says a graduate who works for a sustainable agriculture nonprofit. She now feels more capable of accomplishing her goals. "I can organize, I can mobilize people, I can speak, I can be vocal."



"This is what I want to achieve," says a Gauteng University intern who was able to overcome certain fears that prevented him from being successful. He realized these truly are tools for life "because they equip you to be able to tackle any challenge and any obstacle that you are faced with."



Scientology Tools for Life were developed for the training of Scientology Volunteer Ministers, a religious social service created in the mid-1970s by humanitarian and Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard. The Volunteer Ministers are among the world's largest independent relief forces.



Mr. Hubbard described the Volunteer Minister as "a person who helps his fellow man on a volunteer basis by restoring purpose, truth and spiritual values to the lives of others." Their creed: "A Volunteer Minister does not shut his eyes to the pain, evil and injustice of existence. Rather, he is trained to handle these things and help others achieve relief from them and new personal strength as well."



Their motto is, no matter the circumstances, "Something can be done about it."



Castle Kyalami serves as a home for the community and a nexus for all who share the goal of bettering the lives of individuals and strengthening communities across the region, nation, and all of Africa. Mr. David Miscavige, ecclesiastical leader of the Scientology religion, dedicated Kyalami Castle on New Year's Day 2019, reaffirming the commitment of Mr. Hubbard that "from Southern Africa will spring the next great civilization on this planet."



For more information on the Scientology Volunteer Ministers of South Africa, visit the Scientology website.



https://www.scientologynews.org/press-releases/



https://www.scientology.tv/films/scientology-principles/tools-for-life.html



VIDEO: https://youtu.be/bkUy2jrjNOc



Learn More: https://www.scientology.org/

